AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Shares Surprising Reaction To Their New MCU Costume: "This Is Not The Same At All"

The MCU's superheroes always get new costumes from project to project, and we know that all of Earth's Mightiest Heroes will get a fresh look in next December's Avengers: Doomsday.

We've already caught a glimpse of 28 updated costume designs, including Simu Liu's Shang-Chi. We haven't seen the actor in an MCU project since 2021, when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released, so it's obviously a given that the hero has freshened up his wardrobe.

However, that presented Liu with some unexpected challenges when it came to picking up where he left off nearly half a decade ago.

During a recent interview, the Barbie star explained, "It's an incredible feeling, it was actually a brand new suit. So it's a completely different suit that fit on me very differently."

"I showed up to set, and I definitely was like, 'Oh yeah, I know how to do this,' and then I see the suit and the pieces and I'm like, 'Oh this is not the same at all,'" Liu admitted, making sure to praise Avengers: Doomsday's production team for their hard work.

"But it just goes to show things change, and it's really, really special just to be able to look at yourself in the mirror, and to be wearing something like that," he added. "It's an incredible feeling, and it will be an incredible ride when it comes out in theaters."

We don't know what to expect from Shang-Chi in Avengers: Doomsday. When Kang the Conqueror was still the movie's big bad, the expectation was that he'd somehow be tied to the Ten Rings (as well as Kamala Khan's bangle). Marvel Studios even had plans for another solo outing, titled Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time, though we still don't know why it didn't happen.

The Master of the Martial Arts will no doubt see plenty of action—explaining why his new suit was a challenge—and will reportedly be part of Sam Wilson/Captain America's Avengers team. It's also not outside the realm of possibility that Doctor Doom will take a vested interest in the Ten Rings.

You can hear more from Liu on his Avengers: Doomsday role in the player below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.