AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Everything We Learned From Leaked First Look At Movie's 28 Lead Characters

Following our first look at the confirmed cast of Avengers: Doomsday, we're taking a deep dive into all the most interesting reveals from the costumes worn by the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four...

By JoshWilding - Sep 22, 2025 02:09 PM EST
Avengers: Doomsday wrapped shooting last week, and it managed to do so without any significant leaks. However, a piece of merchandise gifted to a member of the movie's crew revealed a surprise first look at the movie's 28 leads in full costume

Like many of you, we've spent the past 24 hours or so scouring over every single character image to see what they tell us about the next Avengers movie. A lot can be gleaned from costumes like these, including the fact that filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo appear to be embracing comics from the '90s as a key source of inspiration for this story. 

In this feature, we're going to take you through all the biggest reveals and explore what those mean for the remainder of the Multiverse Saga. 

To check them out, you'll just need to tap that "Next"/"View List" button below...
 

7. The Unworthy Thor

Earlier this year, it was reported that Thor would have a black costume with gold circles on the front and a new, shorter haircut. His costume was compared to the hero's "Unworthy" look in the comics, and it was said he'd also have a red hood and a smaller cape. 

Much of that is confirmed by this leak, but what's happened to the God of Thunder to make him so drastically change his appearance? 

It seems likely that he's become something of a wandering nomad, though it remains to be seen whether his "daughter" Love is still by the hero's side. Either way, it seems the Russo Brothers have another bold reinvention planned for this character in Avengers: Doomsday
 

6. Captain America's Suit Still Sucks

Qnr9grwj o

Sam Wilson's suit in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was pretty much perfect, but it was changed for the worse in Captain America: Brave New World

The hero ditched any sort of cowl for a pair of Falcon goggles and decked himself out in what looked like a modified version of Steve Rogers' suit. Unfortunately, that gave it "a kid wearing his dad's clothes" vibe, and the costume clearly hasn't changed much heading into Avengers: Doomsday

This movie marked an opportunity to find a far more effective look for the MCU's new Captain America, but it instead seems Marvel Studios has missed a trick here.
 

5. The Fantastic Four's "New" Uniforms

Sftr9m9v o

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene revealed that four years had passed since the team saved Franklin Richards from Galactus. Their uniforms were bound to evolve in that time, and this leak provides a sneak peek. 

The suits themselves appear largely unchanged, so the heroes won't suddenly be rocking anything along the lines of what John Krasinski's Mister Fantastic had in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Instead, Reed, Sue, and Johnny are sporting some pretty nifty-looking jackets. It's a nice way to contemporise the heroes a little, though the designs do have a 70s-inspired feel to them. 
 

4. Comic-Accurate X-Men

Eg8dfnrt o

For many of you, we know this will be the highlight. For the better part of two decades, 20th Century Fox repeatedly disappointed us with terrible X-Men costumes, so kudos to the Russos for finally changing that ahead of Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot. 

The highlight has to be James Marsden's Cyclops wearing the classic blue and yellow, and while we can't see Magneto, he's looking pretty dapper, as well. Nightcrawler looks like another win, while Mystique...well, she's finally been given clothes!

The only real let-down is how much this team lacks star power. Here's hoping Avengers: Doomsday ultimately finds room for Wolverine, Rogue, Jean Grey, Storm, et al. 
 

3. Franklin Richards

Nlhxe4u8 o

There's been some speculation about that being Valeria Richards in the bottom right of the image, but we believe that it's just a slightly older Franklin. 

His inclusion set him up as a major player in Avengers: Doomsday, no great surprise when he's one of the most immensely powerful beings in the entire Multiverse. Should he follow in his comic book counterpart's footsteps, then expect him to be able to rewrite and create realities. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps ended with Doom seemingly kidnapping Franklin, suggesting he'll take on the role of either The Beyonders or Molecule Man from the Secret Wars comic (we'd bet on Loki filling in for the latter). 
 

2. Bob Is The Sentry Again

Yi8zhvbk o

Thunderbolts* ended with Bob seemingly left without any memories of his transformation into The Void. Then, in a post-credits scene shot by the Russos, he explained that he couldn't use The Sentry's powers without potentially releasing his darker half. 

Clearly, the threat Doctor Doom poses to the Multiverse will be enough to make Bob change his mind. His Sentry costume has undergone maybe some minor tweaks, but the comic-accurate longer hair is the biggest alteration.

We've heard rumblings about Doom finding a way to manipulate The Sentry, so the Russo Brothers look set to continue exploring the many facets of this complicated superhero. 
 

1. The Doctor Doom Leak Was Accurate

Uo7owkiv o

Recently, some promotional artwork of Doctor Doom found its way online. While it definitely looked like what we expected from the MCU's take on the villain, we didn't know for sure whether it was the "official" Avengers: Doomsday design.

Well, this artwork confirms its accuracy, and it's fair to say Marvel Studios has nailed it. The villain looks like he's stepped straight off the page, and it's obvious now that Victor isn't an Iron Man Variant with a different suit (which it's fair to say is a massive relief). 

We'd bet on Avengers: Doomsday being built around Downey's Doom, and it'll be interesting to see whether that pays off for this long-awaited first half of the Multiverse Saga's final chapters. 
 

JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 9/22/2025, 2:41 PM
Love how great Doom looks, they really nailed that design. It's also very much a relief he's not just a stark variant/Infamous Iron Man. I still think there's no way that they don't do something to play it into stark. You don't give RDJ that big a payday, plus the reports of him originally not being in the suit a lot of the time, without him showing his face and that causing issues within the 616.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 9/22/2025, 2:43 PM
@JabbaTheSus - All this said, I forgot to include that I hope I'm wrong, and they really did just use RDJ to have the name attached and he either has the mask on 98% of the time, or he has so much prosthetics on his face to make him disfigured, it doesn't matter it's him.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2025, 2:42 PM
Going by that leaked description of Thors costume , it seems like a mix of his “Unworthy” costume and the one he would wear after that which if that’s the case then I’m cool with it…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I think Sams suit is fine but I still would have preferred the red white & blue one from FaTWS and beginning if BNW.

Also I think all the X-Men look great and I wouldn’t be surprised Xavier , Magneto ,Mystique ,Nightcrawler ,Beast ,Gambit & Cyclops are the last remaining ones or even just mutants overall in that world given we have seen destroyed Sentinel remains around the apparent X-Mansion.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/22/2025, 2:50 PM
Just hope this movie brings so much needed Unity since America is living his darkest days
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/22/2025, 2:51 PM
After all the decades of Black leather, it sure AF is nice to get better X-Men suits.

