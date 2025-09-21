AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Promo Art Reveals Comic-Accurate X-Men Suits, New-Look Fantastic Four, Namor, Doom, More

Avengers: Doomsday finished shooting earlier this week, and we've seen various crew gifts do the rounds on social media. However, one shared by SFX/Makeup artist Gi Ponci Mua reveals a first look at the entire cast in costume.

The biggest talking points include new suits for the Fantastic Four (with the exception of The Thing, it seems), Thor's Avengers: Infinity War-style short hair, and comic-accurate costumes for the X-Men.

We also see Doctor Doom and updated looks for characters like Namor and M'Baku. The Sentry's presence, meanwhile, confirms that Bob won't be keeping that side of himself under control for too much longer.

These are all the actors officially announced for Avengers: Doomsday, but this X-Men team could really do with adding the likes of Wolverine, Jean Grey, and Storm. If not, it runs the risk of feeling like a "best of the rest"-type team comprised of only those who were willing to return.

In case you're struggling to make some of these out, from left to right, we have Doctor Doom, Mister Fantastic, Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Magneto, Beast, Ghost, Thor, Invisible Woman, Black Panther, Red Guardian, Professor X, Cyclops, Falcon, Captain America, The Thing, Shang-Chi, M'Baku, Gambit, Nightcrawler, The Sentry, Ant-Man, Human Torch, Loki, Namor, Mystique, U.S. Agent, and Franklin Richards.

Some believe the latter could be Valeria Richards, but time will tell on that front.

The Russo Brothers are clearly leaning heavily into the comics for Avengers: Doomsday, and as was evident from Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene, that's going to give this movie a very different feel.

Take a closer look at the Avengers: Doomsday cast suited up below.

First look at promotional art for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ featuring new costumes. pic.twitter.com/4G5A54ZFG3 — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) September 21, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.