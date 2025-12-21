CREATURE COMMANDOS Season 2 Will Reportedly Feature The DCU Debut Of This Classic Hero - SPOILERS

CREATURE COMMANDOS Season 2 Will Reportedly Feature The DCU Debut Of This Classic Hero - SPOILERS

The second season of James Gunn's adult animated series, Creature Commandos, will reportedly feature the DCU debut of a well-known DC Comics superhero...

The second season of James Gunn's Creature Commandos is now in production, and will reportedly feature the DCU debut of a very powerful DC Comics superhero.

Just in case this is meant to be a surprise you'd rather not know about beforehand, here's your spoiler warning.

According to Nexus Point News, Captain Atom will appear in season 2 of the adult animated series. We're not sure how he'll factor into the story, but the site claims that this will be the Nathaniel Adam version of the character, who debuted in Captain Atom #1 back in 1987.

The original Captain Atom, Allen Adam, was created by Joe Gill and Steve Ditko during the Silver Age as part of the Charlton Comics' line-up. The character officially became part of the DC Universe in 1985 after DC's purchase of Charlton in 1983.

Atom has made a number of animated appearances, but has yet to make the jump to live-action. The actor who is enlisted to voice the character in Creature Commandos might well go on to play him on the big screen.

"Creature Commandos is an animated series, I've written all the episodes, something we're going to do that's a little bit different at DC is gonna have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action," Gunn said last year.

"We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem," Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said in a joint statement when it was announced that the series would return. "From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings."

"Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios," they continued. "We are proud to call Max home."

The season 1 finale concluded with the tragic death of Nina Mazursky, and the introduction of several new team members, including Nosferata, Khalis, a much larger take on G.I. Robot and The Suicide Squad's King Shark.

Creature Commandos' voice cast features Steve Agee as John Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

