CREATURE COMMANDOS Season 2's Place In The DCU's Timeline Revealed By DC Studios Boss James Gunn

At the end of 2024, DC Studios launched the DCU with Creature Commandos. The animated series received rave reviews, and a second season was announced before the finale aired.

In that episode, The Bride was introduced to her new team: Weasel, Doctor Phosphorus, an updated, massive G.I. Robot, Nosferata, Khalis, and The Suicide Squad's King Shark.

DC Studios co-CEO and Creature Commandos series creator James Gunn was recently asked when we'll see Task Force M again, and told a fan on Threads, "When we're done animating the new season, which is in production now."

Pushed on where Season 2 takes place in the DCU timeline, Gunn confirmed that it will be set after the events of Peacemaker Season 2. That was to be expected given the franchise's linear structure, but it's still interesting, especially as the HBO Max series ended with the introduction of Salvation.

Amanda Waller formed Task Force M, and with the new A.R.G.U.S. boss, Rick Flag Sr., stranding metahumans in that parallel reality, its presence surely doesn't bode well for the monsters that make up this team. While we wouldn't bet on Creature Commandos Season 2 taking place in Salvation, we have to believe it will loom large over the team's heads when they're sent back into action.

It's previously been reported that Captain Atom will appear in the animated series when it returns. Apparently, we're getting the Nathaniel Adam version of the character, who made his debut in History of the DC Universe #2 in 1987. On the page, he's a hero connected to and powered by the Quantum Field, the result of a secret government project.

Last February, Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey pointed to the new Task Force M roster teased in the finale being put front and centre when the DCU series returns to our screens.

"I think it'll be at least somewhat accurate. I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season," he said. "And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good."

"So yeah, I would say there's that and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed-up GI Robot."

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.

The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

All episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.