CREATURE COMMANDOS Season 2 Is Being Fast-Tracked By DC Studios According To Showrunner Dean Lorey

Last year, DC Studios launched the DCU with Creature Commandos. The animated series received rave reviews when it launched and a second season was announced before the finale aired.

In an interview with The Direct about Harley Quinn season 5, Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey confirmed that the next batch of episodes is being fast-tracked by DC Studios and Max.

"I mean, it's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out," he explained. "So it's definitely moving forward. I mean, it's like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it."

It's clearly still very early days for Creature Commandos season 2. Plus, with Superman and Peacemaker season 2 in post-production, it might be tough for creator James Gunn to find the time to write the series as quickly as some fans would like.

Asked what fans can expect, Lorey pointed to the new Task Force M roster teased in the finale being put front and centre when the DCU series returns to our screens.

"I think it'll be at least somewhat accurate. I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season," he said. "And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good."

"So yeah, I would say there's that and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed-up GI Robot."

In Creature Comamndos' season finale, The Bride was introduced to her new team: Weasel, Doctor Phosphorus, an updated, massive G.I. Robot, Nosferata, Khalis, and The Suicide Squad's King Shark. The latter was voiced by Diedrich Bader in place of Sylvester Stallone.

"We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem," Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said in a joint statement last December. "From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings."

"Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios," they continued. "We are proud to call Max home."

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.



The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

"Delightfully deranged, Creature Commandos is a crazy, captivating, instant classic that puts the new DCU on the map while offering fans an endless list of reasons to return each week," we said in our review last year. "James Gunn has delivered a monstrous must-see."

All episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max.