CREATURE COMMANDOS Season 2 Is Being Fast-Tracked By DC Studios According To Showrunner Dean Lorey

Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey has dropped some hints about what fans can expect from the new Task Force M in the upcoming second season and confirms that the episodes are being fast-tracked.

By JoshWilding - Feb 19, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Source: The Direct

Last year, DC Studios launched the DCU with Creature Commandos. The animated series received rave reviews when it launched and a second season was announced before the finale aired.

In an interview with The Direct about Harley Quinn season 5, Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey confirmed that the next batch of episodes is being fast-tracked by DC Studios and Max. 

"I mean, it's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out," he explained. "So it's definitely moving forward. I mean, it's like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it."

It's clearly still very early days for Creature Commandos season 2. Plus, with Superman and Peacemaker season 2 in post-production, it might be tough for creator James Gunn to find the time to write the series as quickly as some fans would like. 

Asked what fans can expect, Lorey pointed to the new Task Force M roster teased in the finale being put front and centre when the DCU series returns to our screens. 

"I think it'll be at least somewhat accurate. I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season," he said. "And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good."

"So yeah, I would say there's that and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed-up GI Robot."

In Creature Comamndos' season finale, The Bride was introduced to her new team: Weasel, Doctor Phosphorus, an updated, massive G.I. Robot, Nosferata, Khalis, and The Suicide Squad's King Shark. The latter was voiced by Diedrich Bader in place of Sylvester Stallone. 

"We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem," Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said in a joint statement last December. "From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings."

"Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios," they continued. "We are proud to call Max home."

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.
 
The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

"Delightfully deranged, Creature Commandos is a crazy, captivating, instant classic that puts the new DCU on the map while offering fans an endless list of reasons to return each week," we said in our review last year. "James Gunn has delivered a monstrous must-see."

All episodes of Creature Commandos are now streaming on Max. 

soberchimera
soberchimera - 2/19/2025, 10:38 AM
User Comment Image
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 2/19/2025, 10:40 AM
Meh
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/19/2025, 10:41 AM
CREATURE COMMANDOS Season 2 Is Being Fast-Tracked By "Creator JAMES GUNN" According To Showrunner Dean Lorey
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/19/2025, 10:43 AM
Hope season 2 doesn’t move as fast. Great characters but the show moved way too fast, wish it had more time to breathe sometimes
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/19/2025, 10:44 AM
no thanks, not interested in seeing Gunn bang his wife again.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/19/2025, 10:45 AM

Great news. Best animated thing I’ve seen in 60 years.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/19/2025, 10:50 AM
@DocSpock - YOU watched a cartoon? What's next WWIII? (turns on news) Oh shitcakes.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/19/2025, 11:07 AM
@ObserverIO -

Yes. I kissed a cartoon, and I liked it.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/19/2025, 11:13 AM
@ObserverIO - LOL. i laughed wayyyy to hard at this for no reason
Superheroking
Superheroking - 2/19/2025, 10:46 AM
Not interested. First season had like relatively few episodes but they tried to strech it with lots of flashback stuff. Poor writing. Flashback’s are fine but when an actual story is overshadowed by flashbacks it’s just poor writing
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/19/2025, 11:01 AM
@Superheroking - But without the flashbacks there would be major holes in the story.

(this comment may become completely redundant when the rest of the DCU comes out and has even bigger sinkholes)
mountainman
mountainman - 2/19/2025, 10:49 AM
I enjoyed it but the best part of season 1 was the character focused flashbacks. Now that the origin is out of the way, let’s see if they can tell a better current timeline team based story.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/19/2025, 10:52 AM
S2 being fast tracked makes sense since the first season did very well on Max and would be top 2 alongside Dune: Prophecy at the time

I’m looking forward to it since I liked S1 aswell as the new team , especially Khalis since he tends to be the medic in the comics so having someone with that skill set in this group should be fun!!.

User Comment Image

I dont like GI Robots new look though , the WW 1 outfit felt more unique and appealing imo.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 2/19/2025, 10:53 AM
Boring show. I dont find classic monsters all that interesting. On there own , sure, but not in comics. I just cant see superman and green lantern crossing paths with frankenstein. 🤷🏼‍♂️ Like godzilla vs xmen. Just seems very odd to me. No I'm sure at some point in the past this actually happened in some obscure comic book. I just don't find it very appealing.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 2/19/2025, 11:01 AM
James Gunn fast-tracked his own show? Color me shocked.

The show was severely overrated. It was okay. Some legitimately good episodes and characters, but overall a very mid show.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/19/2025, 11:15 AM
i enjoyed S1. was it good, yes. was it great or fantastic - nope. Not even in the same stratosphere as XMen 97 or Invincible. But it was def a good start for the DCU and a win, imo

