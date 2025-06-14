DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Explains The Rules Of Death In The DCU And How The Lazarus Pit Is An Exception

Comic book readers are all too familiar with superheroes dying, only to return a few months later. However, DC Studios co-chair James Gunn says that won't be the case in the DCU.

While responding to fans on @Threads, Superman director and DC Studios co-chair James Gunn was asked about the possible return of Princess Ilana Rostovic of Pokolistan.

In the action-packed season finale of Creature Commandos, "A Very Funny Monster," Princess Ilana Rostovic is killed by none other than the Bride. The Creature Commandos originally set out to assassinate Ilan based on a vision from Circe that she would kick off World War III. But as things unfolded, Amanda Waller ultimately called off the hit.

Even with the mission canceled, a deadly fight broke out. Ilana ended up killing Nina Mazursky during Nina's attempt to assassinate her, though Ilana acted in self-defense. Heartbroken over Nina's death, and now having proof that Ilana was actually planning to start World War III (she'd even tricked Waller using Clayface!), the Bride took matters into her own hands and shot Ilana in the head.

When asked about Ilana's return, Gunn replied, "I'm not sure how she would come back from that. In the DCU, if you die, you're dead. It's the way I've always done it."

When pressed by comic book fans who pointed out how this contradicts how comics traditionally handle deaths, Gunn elaborated, "Well, I wouldn't mind using the Lazarus Pit (and/or resurrection) in a story. But it would have to be part of the story itself. I won't be killing major characters just to pop them in the old lazarus pit to be alive again. What backfires more is people believing there are no stakes and death doesn't mean anything. Dead is dead."

Ra's lazarus pit

When fans tried to claim that Groot returned from the dead, Gunn clarified, "Groot 2 was his son."

Based on Gunn's comments, if we have any major superhero or supervillain deaths in Superman, don't expect the characters to miraculously return. 

Superman is slated for release on July 11, 2025, marking the inaugural film in James Gunn's rebooted DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Gunn not only directs but also penned the screenplay for this highly anticipated movie, which was formerly titled Superman: Legacy.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast:

  • David Corenswet takes on the dual role of Kal-El/Clark Kent.
  • Rachel Brosnahan portrays the intrepid reporter Lois Lane.
  • Nicholas Hoult embodies Superman's arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor.

A contingent of other heroes and notable figures includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Supporting the main cast are:

  • Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord.
  • María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer.
  • Terence Rosemore as Otis.
  • Wendell Pierce as Perry White.
  • Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.
  • Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell appear as Clark Kent's adoptive parents, Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Martha 'Ma' Kent, respectively. Additionally, Milly Alcock is set to debut as Supergirl in this film before headlining her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

