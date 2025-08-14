DOCTOR STRANGE Teams Up With Angela For New Comic Book Series Taking Him On A Journey Through The Cosmos

No longer Sorcerer Supreme of Earth, Stephen Strange will embark on adventures in Asgard and beyond this December in Doctor Strange, a new ongoing comic book series by acclaimed writer Derek Landy (Infinity Watch) and rising star artist Ivan Fiorelli (Fantastic Four).

Legendary fantasy illustrator Alex Horley, meanwhile, has been enlisted to provide breathtaking painted artwork for the comic's main covers.

Doctor Strange explores the character’s bold new status quo as Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard. Following Thor’s rebirth as a mortal in Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry’s newly launched Thor run, Asgard’s connection to Midgard has been shattered, leaving Strange no way to return to Earth. Instead, Strange will team up with Angela, in her long-awaited return, for a true Journey Into Mystery across the other realms.

Armed with new abilities and weapons thanks to his growing proficiency with Asgardian magic, Strange will discover the wonder these otherworldly realms truly have to offer—along with the ancient threats submerged in their mythologies.

Here's the official description for Doctor Strange #1:

STEPHEN STRANGE, STRANDED! After becoming Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard, Strange lost his chance at redemption—and revenge against Doom—when Loki murdered Thor, cutting Midgard off from the other nine realms. With no way home and few allies remaining in Asgard, Strange travels to Alfheim to investigate an emerging crisis. But in an unfamiliar land, can Strange prevent elves and angels from going to war over a mysterious coffin? Maybe, with some help from Heven’s own Angela!

Landy shared, "You might think that Stephen Strange is on firmer ground now that he's become Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard, but he's about to be shoved face first into dangerous new territory, and his only guide is the baddest Angel of them all — Angela."

"I'm beyond thrilled to be working with Ivan and Dono [Sánchez-Almara] on continuing Strange's adventures away from Midgard, and the fact that we also get to delve a little deeper into Angelic society on Heven, and how it interacts with the rest of the Ten (now Nine!) Realms, is a huge and unexpected bonus."

"In a determined effort to stay true to the origins of the character, the story we're telling is only going to get bigger, crazier, and more mind-bending — and we're inviting all of you along for the ride," the writer teased.

Check out the debut issue's cover below, along with variant covers by Luciano Vecchio and Fanyang, and stay tuned for more on this new Doctor Strange series as we have them.