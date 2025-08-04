SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On Casting DCU's Batman, Hush In THE BATMAN 2 Rumors, And TEEN TITANS' Robin

Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is back on Threads, and this time offered some minor updates on a few upcoming projects.

Despite repeatedly saying that The Brave and the Bold and Batman are a priority for DC Studios following Superman's release, the filmmaker started by confirming he and Peter Safran still haven't cast the next Caped Crusader. It's clear now that we're unlikely to see the hero make a cameo appearance in next year's Clayface movie, despite it being set in the DCU.

Gunn also addressed persistent rumours that Hush is the main villain in Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II. While he didn't flat-out debunk the character's involvement in the long-delayed sequel, he also cautioned that fans shouldn't believe everything they read online.

Thomas Elliot would be a fitting choice of big bad for Reeves' next movie. Still, with production expected to begin early next year, it surely won't be that much longer until we start hearing some casting news for DC Studios' first "Elseworlds" tale.

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira was tapped to write a Teen Titans movie for DC Studios, but has since shifted focus to the Wonder Woman reboot (another supposed priority for Gunn and Safran). Much has been said about which characters will lead the team of teenage superheroes, including which Robin will be front and centre.

Dick Grayson, Tim Drake, and Damian Wayne—who will be introduced in The Brave and the Bold—are all contenders, and online scoopers have led us to believe that DC Studios has flip-flopped between Tim and Damian. Not so, according to Gunn.

"There's really no new updates," Gunn recently said of The Brave and the Bold. "I mean, we're working on a script. We have a screenwriter who's hammering away at it. I'm very involved, and so, you know, we'll see what happens next. I wish I had more news for you, but I don't."

Pushed on whether Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader could join the DCU, he said, "It would be a consideration. We’d have to think about it. We’d have to think about it. It is not like we’ve never discussed it. I would never say zero [chance], because you just never know. But it’s not likely. It’s not likely at all."

Fans continue to express a desire to see The Batman's lead star share the screen alongside David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow. Unfortunately, it seems like little more than wishful thinking, and it remains doubtful that Pattinson would want to take on such a big superhero franchise commitment.

The Batman Part II remains scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.