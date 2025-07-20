James Gunn On Alan Ritchson As Batman: DCU's Caped Crusader Must Differ From Robert Pattinson

Could the world soon have two live-action Batman actors leading separate film franchises at the same time? That might be the case as Matt Reeves is finally making headway on The Batman Part II, and the DCU has The Brave and the Bold waiting in the wings.

On The Batman Part II front, things appear to be going well at the moment.

"I like it, yes," said Gunn on the notion that he's pleased with the script that Matt Reeves turned in for The Batman Part II.

He continued, "For sure, we're headed in the right direction, but there's still some things we have to work out, but it's headed in the right direction, for sure."

The conversation then shifted towards the DCU Batman and when he might debut or when The Brave and the Bold could be released.

On the release of The Brave and the Bold, Gunn stated that DC Studios would "probably not" release two separate Batman movies "in the same calendar year," as that might get too confusing for the general audience.

The Batman: Part II is officially set to hit U.S. theaters on October 1, 2027.

Switching gears, the conversation then turned to the popular fan casting of Alan Ritchson as the Dark Knight and what Gunn thought of the idea.

"I am a big Alan Ritchson fan, both as an actor and as a guy," said Gunn. He then pauses, seemingly carefully measuring his words before adding, "Let's just wait to see what happens."

James Gunn responds to the fan-casting of Alan Ritchson as Batman:



“I am a big Alan Ritchson fan, both as an actor and as a guy. Let's just wait to see what happens.”



(Source: https://t.co/iUDiTvMjq0) pic.twitter.com/y5cTYrqLN7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 19, 2025

Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz then rightly points out that Gunn will need to differentiate his Batman from Robert Pattinson's version, to which Gunn replied, "That was always going to be the case. What two Batmen have had the same vibe- Clooney and Kilmer? But it's the same director, you know what I mean...Do I ever think about [who I would cast]? Sure, there's people out there I think about. But let's see where the script comes in. It's not the furthest along thing. We have things that are much further along."

Earlier this month, Gunn confirmed that he's not writing the script for The Brave and the Bold, as there's a writer, "hammering away on it," but nevertheless, he's heavily involved in the film's development.

Director Andy Muschietti (The DCEU's Flash movie) attended the Superman red carpet premiere yesterday evening, so it seems safe to assume that he's still attached to the movie.

Gunn revealed that Muschietti would be helming the project six months after he first rolled out the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate in January 2023.

During that video announcement, Gunn described the project as, "the introduction of Batman and his actual son, Damian Wayne. This is based on Grant Morrison's great comic book run. Damian Wayne is my favorite Robin. Batman tries to get him to get in line, this is the beginning of the Bat-family in the DCU."