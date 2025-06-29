SUPERMAN Has Trunks In The DCU But What About The BATMAN? Here's What James Gunn Has To Say

SUPERMAN Has Trunks In The DCU But What About The BATMAN? Here's What James Gunn Has To Say

Superman’s trunks were reportedly a late choice by James Gunn, but does that set the standard, making outerwear-style trunks the new norm for heroes in the DCU?

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 29, 2025 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

In a recent interview, Superman costume designer Judianna Makovsky revealed that having David Corenswet's Man of Steel wear the iconic red briefs was a last-minute decision. 

"There were a lot of people who didn’t want the briefs, and a lot of people who did. And James was very divided. And I have to say, I refused to give up," Makovsky stated.

Ultimately, it was decided to go with the classic look, but does that mean Superman has set a precedent? Should fans also expect Batman, Green Arrow, Martian Manhunter, and other DC heroes to follow the Last Son of Krypton's fashion choice?

"We haven't decided. And the trunks are good. We'll see what happens," Gunn told Comicbook. He went on to add, "I think it's less likely that some of the other characters would have trunks. It's more a part of Superman's costume than it is Batman's, even though he's had trunks a lot in the comics."

It seems there will be a specific reason in the movie that explains why Superman is wearing his red trunks on the outside of his costume, but the discussion took another turn to avoid a spoiler.

The first look at David Corenswet's costume was revealed back in May 2024, and there was a lot of discussion around these parts, centered around the decision to include the briefs.

Over a year later, public opinion has noticeably shifted, with many fans now viewing the costume more positively.

While initial reactions to the still image were decidedly mixed, the suit appears to resonate much better when seen in motion, where its design, texture, and presence come to life on screen.

When it comes to whether other heroes should bring back the classic trunks for the DCU, Batman is an unlikely candidate per Gunn, as his modern design has largely moved away from that look.

However, characters like Martian Manhunter have a long history of wearing similar "outerwear," almost rivaling Superman’s history with the iconic style statement. For some heroes, the trunks remain a nostalgic part of their visual legacy.

What other heroes do you think should also have the trunks? Let us know in the comment section below.

Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11th and officially launch the cinematic side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

A special advance screening for critics and social media personalities was held tonight, June 25th, on the Warner Bros. lot. However, reviews are embargoed until July 7th. Prime Video has special advance screenings for subscribers on July 8th.

The Batman Vs. Superman Makes No Sense — Here's Why
Related:

The Batman Vs. Superman Makes No Sense — Here's Why
DC Studios' Batman Reboot, THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD, May Not Even Have A Writer Attached
Recommended For You:

DC Studios' Batman Reboot, THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD, May Not Even Have A Writer Attached

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/29/2025, 5:22 PM
The suit is garbage irrespective of the trunks
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/29/2025, 5:28 PM
If you're gonna give Batman trunks again, you might as well bring back the nipples at that point.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/29/2025, 5:28 PM
Another [frick]ing bullshit article.

Talking about [frick]ing trucks.

We havent even got the [frick]ing actor yet.

[frick]ing trunks??

For [frick]s Sake
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/29/2025, 5:28 PM
User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/29/2025, 5:31 PM
@Lisa89 - look no further. 😂 bravo!
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 6/29/2025, 5:44 PM
@Lisa89 - that Batman is THE Batman I chose for my funko pop Batman family.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/29/2025, 5:49 PM
@LenSpiderman - Awesome!

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/29/2025, 5:59 PM
@Lisa89 - bay logo could be up more not close to his abs
MuadDib
MuadDib - 6/29/2025, 5:28 PM
I think it all hinges on the design of the overall costume. Someone like Alan Ritchson could pull them off, but it could also look better without them. I’m open to it either way. I don’t think there’s anything wrong wihh the embracing the comics look.

I remember reading comments for years that Wolverines costume wouldn’t look good live action. I think Marvel has proven comic accurate costumes can work. Batman can have trunks or not, it isn’t a make of break deal. Seeing as how fear is one of his tools, I suspect no trunks. But if done right, maybe more shorts style, it could work.

I just want a positive update on the DCU Batman so bad. The thought of Pattinson filling that role makes me want to vomit.

We deserve a better Batman in the DCU, one who isn’t grounded and emo and who could actually compete on the same level as the other god level characters who make up the JL.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 6/29/2025, 5:30 PM
The overthinking of some of these costumes kind of kills it. Out the trunks on, no need to explain anything. That’s just what they wear. The world of heroes isn’t our reality so what does it matter? Movies aren’t reality so just throw those trunks on.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 6/29/2025, 5:43 PM
Just do the Arkham City Batsuit. That is a perfect batsuit for a live action movie. I say go with the trunks and embrace the comic booky nature and whimsy of DC. Have them on the batsuit and never address it. Or do what they did in New Frontier and have Batman add them because he's about scarring criminals not children.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 6/29/2025, 5:47 PM
I've never understood why the trunks debate, has always been just about Superman. It's like, the dude in Gotham wears underpants too.🤣
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/29/2025, 6:00 PM
Batman doesn’t need trunks he be less imposing
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/29/2025, 6:01 PM
@dragon316 - ?si=IcxdJ3G5tTZ9FZ6z
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/29/2025, 6:00 PM
They should design the new Batman costume as counterpoint to Superman's costume, like Cyclops/Wolverine. So yeah, blue trunks

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder