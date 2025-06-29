SUPERMAN Has Trunks In The DCU But What About The BATMAN? Here's What James Gunn Has To Say

In a recent interview, Superman costume designer Judianna Makovsky revealed that having David Corenswet's Man of Steel wear the iconic red briefs was a last-minute decision.

"There were a lot of people who didn’t want the briefs, and a lot of people who did. And James was very divided. And I have to say, I refused to give up," Makovsky stated.

Ultimately, it was decided to go with the classic look, but does that mean Superman has set a precedent? Should fans also expect Batman, Green Arrow, Martian Manhunter, and other DC heroes to follow the Last Son of Krypton's fashion choice?

"We haven't decided. And the trunks are good. We'll see what happens," Gunn told Comicbook. He went on to add, "I think it's less likely that some of the other characters would have trunks. It's more a part of Superman's costume than it is Batman's, even though he's had trunks a lot in the comics."

It seems there will be a specific reason in the movie that explains why Superman is wearing his red trunks on the outside of his costume, but the discussion took another turn to avoid a spoiler.

The first look at David Corenswet's costume was revealed back in May 2024, and there was a lot of discussion around these parts, centered around the decision to include the briefs.

Over a year later, public opinion has noticeably shifted, with many fans now viewing the costume more positively.

While initial reactions to the still image were decidedly mixed, the suit appears to resonate much better when seen in motion, where its design, texture, and presence come to life on screen.

When it comes to whether other heroes should bring back the classic trunks for the DCU, Batman is an unlikely candidate per Gunn, as his modern design has largely moved away from that look.

However, characters like Martian Manhunter have a long history of wearing similar "outerwear," almost rivaling Superman’s history with the iconic style statement. For some heroes, the trunks remain a nostalgic part of their visual legacy.

What other heroes do you think should also have the trunks? Let us know in the comment section below.

Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11th and officially launch the cinematic side of James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe.

A special advance screening for critics and social media personalities was held tonight, June 25th, on the Warner Bros. lot. However, reviews are embargoed until July 7th. Prime Video has special advance screenings for subscribers on July 8th.