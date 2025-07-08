James Gunn Shares THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Update And Says Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN 2 Script Is "Great"

James Gunn Shares THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Update And Says Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN 2 Script Is &quot;Great&quot;

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared an update on The Brave and the Bold, confirming a writer is still attached to the movie and hard at work on the script. He's also called The Batman sequel "great."

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Superman's press tour is winding down after last night's splashy premiere, leaving filmmaker James Gunn free to continue developing the DCU.

While all eyes will be on the Man of Steel this week, DC fans are understandably eager to see Batman back on the big screen. Unfortunately, neither The Batman Part II (an Elseworlds movie) nor The Brave and the Bold are taking shape overly quickly. 

Gunn has been pestered about the status of The Batman sequel since first becoming DC Studios co-CEO. Fortunately, last week saw filmmaker Matt Reeves confirm that his and Mattson Tomlin's script is complete (whether it's a first draft or ready to be shot isn't clear).

Asked if he'd read the screenplay at the Superman premiere, Gunn laughed and said, "It's great," before walking away. Last weekend, he was quoted as saying, "I'm so excited to read it, and I'm hoping I can read it on the plane to London tomorrow, but I also might fall asleep."

It's possible Gunn hasn't read it, particularly as been in the midst of a gruelling press tour that only culminated yesterday evening. He does seem a tad exasperated in the video below, but has fully supported Reeves' plans, even while struggling to crack The Brave and the Bold.

GamesRadar+ spoke with the filmmaker while he was in London and asked where things stand with that movie. The Flash director Andy Muschietti was at the Superman premiere yesterday evening, so that bodes well for him still being attached. 

"There's really no new updates," Gunn started. "I mean, we're working on a script. We have a screenwriter who's hammering away at it. I'm very involved, and so, you know, we'll see what happens next. I wish I had more news for you, but I don't."

"But luckily, I've got The Batman 2 script in my backpack, and I'm about to read it," he added, suggesting that he has perhaps found the time to see what Reeves and Tomlin have come up with. 

As of now, it seems The Batman Part II will be released before The Brave and the Bold, though speculation continues to run rampant that we'll meet the DCU's Dark Knight in Clayface or Gunn's next mystery movie. 

Having two versions of Batman sharing theaters at roughly the same time will be an interesting experiment. If it works out, it may even encourage Sony Pictures to bring a second, non-MCU Spider-Man to the big screen. We'll see. 

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

BATMAN Should Have Completed Scripts For Two Films By The End Of The Year Says DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn
Related:

BATMAN Should Have Completed Scripts For Two Films By The End Of The Year Says DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn
James Gunn Hasn't Read THE BATMAN II Script: I'm Hoping [To] Read It On The Plane... But I Might Fall Asleep
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Hasn't Read THE BATMAN II Script: "I'm Hoping [To] Read It On The Plane... But I Might Fall Asleep"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2025, 10:38 AM
"I mean, we're working on a script. We have a screenwriter who's hammering away at it.

The scriptwriter right now
User Comment Image
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 7/8/2025, 10:47 AM
They gotta pick the right guy for Bats. Not sure they did with supes.... But we'll see.
Bats better not be part of this overly jokey universe Gunns making.
Mess with Bats and it's game over methinks...
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/8/2025, 10:51 AM
Whatever they do has to be bette than the batman. That movie was awful. Looked good, but it was bad otherwise.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/8/2025, 10:52 AM

After almost 2 years of bullsh!t, I won’t believe a word of this until I see it.

And Muschetti will be poison.

Idiots.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/8/2025, 10:53 AM
These are the Times I'm glad to be Marvel Comic Book reader.

User Comment Image
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2025, 10:58 AM
I do think they should pick one version of Batman and stick with it. That's just me though.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/8/2025, 11:02 AM
My predictions:

2027: Batman II
2028: World's Finest, directed by Gunn
2030: Batman III
2031: Justice League, directed by Gunn
2032: DCU solo Batman
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 7/8/2025, 11:04 AM
@TheJok3r - so essentially the exact same timeline the snuderverse had.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 7/8/2025, 11:04 AM
@Antitrollpatrol - snyderverse
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/8/2025, 11:10 AM
@Antitrollpatrol - He hinted at his next movie being World's Finest, which would release in 3 years from now at the earliest. He directed the solo Superman movie, so if he indeed ends up directing a World's Finest movie as well, then the next logical choice will be Justice League. That should also take 3 years, setting it in 2031.

This timeline would accomplish two things: Introduce the DCU Batman without the need to compete with Reeves' Batman, and build hype and anticipation for his solo movie by having him feature in two team up movies beforehand.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 7/8/2025, 11:23 AM
@TheJok3r - I understand the logic behind your thinking. It may just be me but it just feels derivative. Like will we ever get a proper sequel to a Superman movie or will we only get crossovers. We've had so many Batman stories over the years I feel like it would be nice for the man of steel to have his well deserved spotlight for once.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/8/2025, 11:43 AM
@Antitrollpatrol - I think a Superman sequel will be directed by someone other than Gunn, so my list won't impact it. It could release anytime between 2027 and 2029...hopefully.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/8/2025, 11:03 AM
As much as I [frick]ing complain that Gunn never [frick]ing shuts up, I kinda hope this time he’s actually keeping his mouth shut on purpose.

He’s got The Batman 2 script in his bloody backpack, Brave and the Bold still simmering, and suddenly he’s all coy and vague? Good. That might mean some real shit’s happening behind the scenes.

Just imagine, as much I don’t [frick]ing like but the idea of two Batmen on screen…[frick] me. Now it’s begins to dawn on me, it’s actually [frick]ing ballsey.

DC finally growing a proper pair, and Gunn actually pulling it off without leaking every [frick]ing scene before we hit theatres(Please God🙏)

So yeah, maybe for once, silence is golden. Or at least not [frick]ing annoying.

For [frick]s Sake

Hail DC🫡
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2025, 11:09 AM
I think Gunn has read the Batman Part 2 script because he’s been pretty transparent about that before though him saying it’s great doesn’t mean much since I don’t think he would say it sucks in such a public forum atleast (I doubt it does though as a big fan of the first one).

I’m honestly more interested in who is writing the Brave & The Bold script since that hasn’t been announced or disclosed by the trades yet…

I’m assuming it’s either Drew Goddard or Jeremy Slater since they were part of his DCU brain trust and if so then while I enjoyed the latter’s work on Moon Knight , I hope it’s the former.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/8/2025, 11:12 AM
Being Marvel Comic Book Fan. I'm even Thankful for what I been given.

The Eternals

The Marvels

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Captain America: Brave New World

Thunderbolts

Ms. Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder

User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/8/2025, 11:25 AM
@AllsGood - why are you bringing up Marvel? Also; all of those projects aside from Mrs Marvel and Thunderbolts were total ass.

Raise your standards bud
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/8/2025, 11:32 AM
@TheLobster -
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/8/2025, 11:13 AM
Good. PENGUIN was great leadup to the sequel.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 7/8/2025, 11:21 AM
"I didn't like the script, so we're just gonna go ahead and fold The Batman into the DCU."🤯🤣
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/8/2025, 11:29 AM
"It's great," before walking away. Last weekend, he was quoted as saying, "I'm so excited to read it, and I'm hoping I can read it on the plane to London tomorrow, but I also might fall asleep."


So, he says it's great, then immediately admits that he hasn't even read the script yet. 🤔
How can he know how great it is without even reading it?
Oh yeah, he gets paid to promote this shit either way. Lol
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2025, 11:39 AM
@Feralwookiee - I don't if you read it right or not but this is the exact tidbit on the exact article you commented on.

Asked if he'd read the screenplay at the Superman premiere, Gunn laughed and said, "It's great," before walking away. "Last weekend, he was quoted as saying, "I'm so excited to read it, and I'm hoping I can read it on the plane to London tomorrow, but I also might fall asleep."

Put in bold that little nugget you missed there.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder