James Gunn Shares THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Update And Says Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN 2 Script Is "Great"

Superman's press tour is winding down after last night's splashy premiere, leaving filmmaker James Gunn free to continue developing the DCU.

While all eyes will be on the Man of Steel this week, DC fans are understandably eager to see Batman back on the big screen. Unfortunately, neither The Batman Part II (an Elseworlds movie) nor The Brave and the Bold are taking shape overly quickly.

Gunn has been pestered about the status of The Batman sequel since first becoming DC Studios co-CEO. Fortunately, last week saw filmmaker Matt Reeves confirm that his and Mattson Tomlin's script is complete (whether it's a first draft or ready to be shot isn't clear).

Asked if he'd read the screenplay at the Superman premiere, Gunn laughed and said, "It's great," before walking away. Last weekend, he was quoted as saying, "I'm so excited to read it, and I'm hoping I can read it on the plane to London tomorrow, but I also might fall asleep."

It's possible Gunn hasn't read it, particularly as been in the midst of a gruelling press tour that only culminated yesterday evening. He does seem a tad exasperated in the video below, but has fully supported Reeves' plans, even while struggling to crack The Brave and the Bold.

GamesRadar+ spoke with the filmmaker while he was in London and asked where things stand with that movie. The Flash director Andy Muschietti was at the Superman premiere yesterday evening, so that bodes well for him still being attached.

"There's really no new updates," Gunn started. "I mean, we're working on a script. We have a screenwriter who's hammering away at it. I'm very involved, and so, you know, we'll see what happens next. I wish I had more news for you, but I don't."

"But luckily, I've got The Batman 2 script in my backpack, and I'm about to read it," he added, suggesting that he has perhaps found the time to see what Reeves and Tomlin have come up with.

As of now, it seems The Batman Part II will be released before The Brave and the Bold, though speculation continues to run rampant that we'll meet the DCU's Dark Knight in Clayface or Gunn's next mystery movie.

Having two versions of Batman sharing theaters at roughly the same time will be an interesting experiment. If it works out, it may even encourage Sony Pictures to bring a second, non-MCU Spider-Man to the big screen. We'll see.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.