THE BATMAN - PART II Director Matt Reeves Discusses Robin's Potential Debut In Resurfaced Interview

Despite James Gunn appearing to debunk rumors that Robin will appear in The Batman - Part II, a resurfaced video clip suggests that Matt Reeves is (or was, at least) open to the idea...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 13, 2025 05:08 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Though he did seem to choose his words carefully - just like he did when he "debunked" those Ultraman in Superman rumors - James Gunn recently took to social media to advise his followers to stop falling for "nonsense" internet rumors.

Gunn's post was a response to a report claiming that Robin was a part of The Batman - Part II's script. A lot of fans were hesitant to believe that director/co-writer Matt Reeves would include this character in his sequel, anyway, but the notion of the Boy Wonder showing up in The BatVerse probably isn't as far-fetched as you might think.

A resurfaced interview clip from Reeves' appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast is doing the rounds, and the filmmaker definitely seemed open to the idea of introducing Robin in The Batman - Part II - back then, at any rate.

Reeves speaks about his love for the classic '60s Batman series starring Adam West and Burt Ward, and explains how adding the Dark Knight's sidekick to the mix could potentially make for an interesting story.

It's important to keep in mind that the sequel didn't even have a script at this point, and even if Reeves was toying with the idea of including Robin back in 2022, it doesn't mean he followed through in the finished screenplay. Still, his affection for the character is clear.

Robin's involvement would still be somewhat surprising, since another take on the hero - Damien Wayne - will make his DCU debut in the Batman: The Brave and the Bold movie that is currently in development. 

According to Productionlist.com, The Batman - Part II has entered the pre-production phase, and has begun the hiring process for production design, art direction, stunt coordination, costume, VFX, etc. Principal photography has been confirmed to commence early next year in the UK, so some official details should begin filtering through fairly soon.

Gunn only recently got a chance to read the script after being busy with the Superman press tour, but all he would say when asked about the story is: "It's great!"

"It would be a consideration. We’d have to think about it," Gunn said when asked about the prospect of Pattinson staying on as the DCU's Batman during a recent Rolling Stone interview. "We’d have to think about it. It is not like we’ve never discussed it. I would never say zero [chance], because you just never know. But it’s not likely. It’s not likely at all."

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/13/2025, 5:49 PM
There is no space for a Robin in Reeve's batworld. His Batman is only in his beginning stages and needs room to flesh out good Gotham villains.

In the DCU? The BatFamily would have plenty of space to be expanded on and would be able to give it the proper tone.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/13/2025, 5:54 PM
@lazlodaytona - "beginning stages"......... it's too late for that now, Pattinson is a Middle Age man.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 8/13/2025, 6:04 PM
@lazlodaytona - His Batman will def be forwarding in time due to how long it’s taken to make this one. Pattinson will be 40, there’s no way they’re going to be continuing year two. I’m guessing year 5 now.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/13/2025, 6:04 PM
@harryba11zack - he doesn't have to be in the movies.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/13/2025, 6:06 PM
@Thebronxknight - still would prefer the BatFamily to just be taken care of by the DCU
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/13/2025, 5:51 PM
miles morales is gonna be dick grayson
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2025, 6:09 PM
I mean , Reeves can be interested all he wants in Robin but that doesn’t mean he’s included him in the script to Part 2…

Anyway , I do think there’s a potentially interesting story to tell there with a Robin and specifically this version of Bruce who is reclusive and maybe more outwardly damaged & broken unlike other live action versions taking guardianship of a child and how it could affect them both.

User Comment Image

However I don’t think it’ll happen given that Brave & The Bold is introducing Damian Wayne’s Robin so I don’t see both versions of Batman having their own sidekicks at relatively the same time.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/13/2025, 6:10 PM
OFF TOPIC

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Toy Leak Reveals Which Hulk We’ll See as Marvel Prepares to Ditch Professor Hulk

READ HERE

https://fictionhorizon.com/spider-man-brand-new-day-toy-leak-reveals-which-hulk/

User Comment Image
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 8/13/2025, 6:22 PM
Let the DCU do robin so we can differentiate between the two universes
RolandD
RolandD - 8/13/2025, 6:54 PM
@HulkisHoly - Precisely!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 8/13/2025, 6:37 PM
I doubt Robin is in it...but if he is....it bolsters the question...how much time has passed from Batman I to Batman II 🤔🤔🤔
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2025, 6:48 PM
@BlackStar25 - my guess…

3-4 years.

