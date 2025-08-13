THE BATMAN - PART II Director Matt Reeves Discusses Robin's Potential Debut In Resurfaced Interview

Though he did seem to choose his words carefully - just like he did when he "debunked" those Ultraman in Superman rumors - James Gunn recently took to social media to advise his followers to stop falling for "nonsense" internet rumors.

Gunn's post was a response to a report claiming that Robin was a part of The Batman - Part II's script. A lot of fans were hesitant to believe that director/co-writer Matt Reeves would include this character in his sequel, anyway, but the notion of the Boy Wonder showing up in The BatVerse probably isn't as far-fetched as you might think.

A resurfaced interview clip from Reeves' appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast is doing the rounds, and the filmmaker definitely seemed open to the idea of introducing Robin in The Batman - Part II - back then, at any rate.

Reeves speaks about his love for the classic '60s Batman series starring Adam West and Burt Ward, and explains how adding the Dark Knight's sidekick to the mix could potentially make for an interesting story.

Here’s is Matt Reeves talking about whether or not Robin will be in The Batman Part 2 pic.twitter.com/cEadig8LNW — VENGEANCE🦇 (@BatSource1) August 13, 2025

It's important to keep in mind that the sequel didn't even have a script at this point, and even if Reeves was toying with the idea of including Robin back in 2022, it doesn't mean he followed through in the finished screenplay. Still, his affection for the character is clear.

Robin's involvement would still be somewhat surprising, since another take on the hero - Damien Wayne - will make his DCU debut in the Batman: The Brave and the Bold movie that is currently in development.

According to Productionlist.com, The Batman - Part II has entered the pre-production phase, and has begun the hiring process for production design, art direction, stunt coordination, costume, VFX, etc. Principal photography has been confirmed to commence early next year in the UK, so some official details should begin filtering through fairly soon.

Gunn only recently got a chance to read the script after being busy with the Superman press tour, but all he would say when asked about the story is: "It's great!"

"It would be a consideration. We’d have to think about it," Gunn said when asked about the prospect of Pattinson staying on as the DCU's Batman during a recent Rolling Stone interview. "We’d have to think about it. It is not like we’ve never discussed it. I would never say zero [chance], because you just never know. But it’s not likely. It’s not likely at all."