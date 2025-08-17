SUPERMAN, SMALLVILLE, And STAR WARS Icon Terence Stamp Has Passed Away, Age 87

We've just learned that the iconic Terence Stamp has passed away, aged 87. The actor was, of course, known best for playing the evil General Zod in Superman II, and as the voice of Jor-El in Smallville.

Aug 17, 2025
"Kneel before Zod!"

We have some sad news to report this morning, as it's been confirmed that screen icon Terence Stamp has died. The actor was 87. His family shared the news of his passing with Reuters, revealing that he died earlier today. 

"He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come," Stamp's family said in a statement. "We ask for privacy at this sad time."

The actor left an indelible mark on cinema over a six-decade career. Born in 1938 in Stepney, London, Stamp's journey began with a scholarship to the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, leading to his film debut in Billy Budd. That role earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and a Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer.

He later starred in The Collector, Far from the Madding Crowd, Poor Cow, and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. However, most of you reading this will surely know Stamp best for his chilling portrayal of General Zod in Superman: The Movie and Superman II

Stamp also played Chancellor Valorum in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, and later returned to Superman's world as the voice of Jor-El in Smallville. In recent years, you'll have likely seen him in Last Night in Soho and His Dark Materials

In a 2013 interview, the actor was asked if he'd watched Man of Steel, and while he hadn't at that time, he used the opportunity to reflect positively on the time he spent in Superman's world. 

"I haven’t seen it, and I won’t see it for a while. I have such tender feelings about working with Richard Donner and Margot Kidder and Christopher Reeve. I was sad that they are doing it again and using a lot of the same characters. It impinged on my memory. There’s something else in the consciousness of the Superman fan. Donner took 15 years finding all the old footage and they gave him a director’s cut."

"The BFI recently gave me a retrospective, and I insisted they get the director’s cut. It got a standing ovation, and I just knelt before everyone. There’s such an affection for it. There was rarely a day in the last 10 years when I don’t see someone eyeing me, and they ask, 'Were you in Superman II?' and I say, 'Kneel before Zod, you bastard!'"

Our thoughts go out to Terence's friends and family at this time. 

F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/17/2025, 12:03 PM
Great actor!

RIP sir.

User Comment Image
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 8/17/2025, 12:06 PM
RIP Terence Stamp.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/17/2025, 12:06 PM
Kneeeel! Truly an incredible actor and still the best Zod we’ve had. 87 is a great run.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 8/17/2025, 12:08 PM
Today we put our differences aside and Kneel Before Zod.

R.I.P to another legend
Pictilli
Pictilli - 8/17/2025, 12:08 PM
Best Zod ever. A terrific actor. RIP
dracula
dracula - 8/17/2025, 12:09 PM
Did not know he was still alive

RIP

Kneel before Zod
Forthas
Forthas - 8/17/2025, 12:10 PM
He made General Zod into a popular adversary for Superman. A Comic Book Movie Legend!!!!
Fogs
Fogs - 8/17/2025, 12:13 PM
Sad stuff.

Rip.
dracula
dracula - 8/17/2025, 12:14 PM
Now all thats left of the first films cast are

MS.TESCHMACHER!

Non

Jimmy

Teenage Clark Kent
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/17/2025, 12:16 PM
It was literal years until I realised he played a politician in phantom menace. I didn’t recognise him from Superman 2 but his eyes were perhaps his best trait as an actor. He has such screen presence and commanded much authority when playing serious characters. R.I.P.
dracula
dracula - 8/17/2025, 12:19 PM
He was considered for Magneto in the first X Men movie
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 8/17/2025, 12:21 PM
He was great as the voice of Jor-El on Smallville
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 8/17/2025, 12:21 PM
Great actor. RIP Terrance Stamp.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 8/17/2025, 12:23 PM
This one really hurts RIP to a legend and kneel before Zod.
AC1
AC1 - 8/17/2025, 12:26 PM
User Comment Image
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 8/17/2025, 12:31 PM
Iconic? Yes. I think so. 🙂 Thanks for the memories Terrance!
Timerider
Timerider - 8/17/2025, 12:32 PM
He was funny in the movie, Yes with Jim Carrey. He was a great actor, RIP Terrance Stamp.
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 8/17/2025, 12:34 PM
KNEEL BEFORE ZOD
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/17/2025, 12:36 PM
General Zod was a C-list villain in the comics at best before the Superman movies, they really elevated the character’s profile.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 8/17/2025, 12:46 PM
Damn. RIP legend!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/17/2025, 12:54 PM
I mean it was nowhere near as iconic as Zod, but I liked him in Bowfinger with Eddie Murphy and Steve Martin

User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/17/2025, 12:58 PM
Just rewatched Superman II the other week. Such a badass. RIP.
RolandD
RolandD - 8/17/2025, 1:02 PM
RIP. I love that he would say that to fans who approached him about Zod! He also had a turn as the evil butler in The Haunted Mansion. I have to guess it wasn’t one of his favorite movies. I mean I don’t think it was anyone’s, but he seemed to give the part what it needed.
Huskers
Huskers - 8/17/2025, 1:12 PM
The definitive General Zod! Made him into an icon. Appreciated his contributions to Smallville as well. Great Actor! RIP.
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 8/17/2025, 1:21 PM
A great actor that made an obscure character at the time into a vaunted villain - RIP
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 8/17/2025, 1:23 PM
RIP to a film legend. And of course, I bet he may have laughed at one of the best homages to his work…
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 8/17/2025, 1:24 PM
KNEEL BEFORE ZOD!!!

