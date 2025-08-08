THE BATMAN - PART II Script Said To Be A "Big Swing" That Will Introduce Robin To The BatVerse

Yesterday, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav confirmed that principal photography on The Batman - Part II will begin early next year (we had previously heard January 1, but an exact date hasn't been disclosed). This update followed the long-awaited news that Matt Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin handed in the completed script last month.

Though story details are still under wraps, various rumors relating to the setting, villains and supporting characters have been doing the rounds for quite a while. Now, Jeff Sneider has shared some of the things he's heard about the script, which is said to be "worth the wait."

According to the reporter, The Batman - Part II's "dark" script is viewed as a “big swing” for Reeves and Tomlin, who are said to be “really going for it with the uncompromising sequel." He also mentions that Robin is a part of the story.

Sneider also says he imagines the "Superman Family" project James Gunn is working on will "serve as a sequel of sorts to both Superman and the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," but this seems more like speculation than solid info.

This isn't the first time we've heard that the Boy Wonder (Dick Grayson) might be introduced in the movie, but the previous rumor circulated back in 2023, before the script underwent significant rewrites and the project was hit with a series of delays.

There has only been one previous big-screen incarnation of Grayson, Chris O'Donnell in Batman Forever and Batman and Robin, but the character has appeared in numerous animated projects, as well as the likes of Titans and the classic '60s Batman TV series.

If this turns out to be accurate, Robin's involvement would be somewhat surprising, since another take on the Boy Wonder - Damien Wayne - will make his DCU debut in the Batman: The Brave and the Bold movie that is currently in development.

According to Productionlist.com, The Batman - Part II has entered the pre-production phase, and has begun the hiring process for production design, art direction, stunt coordination, costume, VFX, etc. According to the site, principal photography is "confirmed to begin January 1, 2026 at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London, UK."

Gunn only recently got a chance to read the script after being busy with the Superman press tour, but all he would say when asked about the story is: "It's great!"

"It would be a consideration. We’d have to think about it," Gunn said when asked about the prospect of Pattinson staying on as the DCU's Batman during a recent Rolling Stone interview. "We’d have to think about it. It is not like we’ve never discussed it. I would never say zero [chance], because you just never know. But it’s not likely. It’s not likely at all."