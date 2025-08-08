THE BATMAN - PART II Script Said To Be A "Big Swing" That Will Introduce Robin To The BatVerse

THE BATMAN - PART II Script Said To Be A &quot;Big Swing&quot; That Will Introduce Robin To The BatVerse

According to a new rumor, Matt Reeve's script for The Batman - Part II will introduce a new take on The Dark Knight's sidekick, Robin the Boy Wonder...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 08, 2025 02:08 PM EST
Yesterday, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav confirmed that principal photography on The Batman - Part II will begin early next year (we had previously heard January 1, but an exact date hasn't been disclosed). This update followed the long-awaited news that Matt Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin handed in the completed script last month.

Though story details are still under wraps, various rumors relating to the setting, villains and supporting characters have been doing the rounds for quite a while. Now, Jeff Sneider has shared some of the things he's heard about the script, which is said to be "worth the wait."

According to the reporter, The Batman - Part II's "dark" script is viewed as a “big swing” for Reeves and Tomlin, who are said to be “really going for it with the uncompromising sequel." He also mentions that Robin is a part of the story.

Sneider also says he imagines the "Superman Family" project James Gunn is working on will "serve as a sequel of sorts to both Superman and the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," but this seems more like speculation than solid info.

This isn't the first time we've heard that the Boy Wonder (Dick Grayson) might be introduced in the movie, but the previous rumor circulated back in 2023, before the script underwent significant rewrites and the project was hit with a series of delays.

There has only been one previous big-screen incarnation of Grayson, Chris O'Donnell in Batman Forever and Batman and Robin, but the character has appeared in numerous animated projects, as well as the likes of Titans and the classic '60s Batman TV series.

If this turns out to be accurate, Robin's involvement would be somewhat surprising, since another take on the Boy Wonder - Damien Wayne - will make his DCU debut in the Batman: The Brave and the Bold movie that is currently in development. 

According to Productionlist.com, The Batman - Part II has entered the pre-production phase, and has begun the hiring process for production design, art direction, stunt coordination, costume, VFX, etc. According to the site, principal photography is "confirmed to begin January 1, 2026 at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London, UK."

Gunn only recently got a chance to read the script after being busy with the Superman press tour, but all he would say when asked about the story is: "It's great!"

"It would be a consideration. We’d have to think about it," Gunn said when asked about the prospect of Pattinson staying on as the DCU's Batman during a recent Rolling Stone interview. "We’d have to think about it. It is not like we’ve never discussed it. I would never say zero [chance], because you just never know. But it’s not likely. It’s not likely at all."

Related:

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/8/2025, 2:34 PM
"The Batman Part II's "dark" script is viewed as a “big swing” for Reeves and Tomlin, who are said to be “really going for it with the uncompromising sequel."

This is how you make money; you give the audience something new. I loved Superman, and will very likely love Fantastic 4, but there's no denying that they're "more of the same", rather than something truly fresh and innovative.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/8/2025, 2:39 PM
@TheJok3r - Superman embraced the source material in ways I have never seen another comic book film utilize to such an extent. I mean it felt like a visual comic come to life right off the rack of a late 60s gas station check out line. In that way it DID feel fresh in my opinion. I dont think im alone in that either when you read the reviews.

I think FF tried to do the same but the film takes itself far too seriously and the entire color grading is so heavily muted. It was desaturated vs Superman's all out balls to the wall saturation.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/8/2025, 2:35 PM
You lost me at Jeff Sneider. His DCU sources are simply bad. Dude was adamant Stephan James was being cast as John Stewart and not 24 hours later Aaron Pierre was cast in the role.
DTor91
DTor91 - 8/8/2025, 2:42 PM
Jeff Sneider…
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 2:42 PM
@DTor91 - I’m trying to think about any scoops recently He’s been right about recently and I got nothing.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/8/2025, 2:42 PM
Ahh the interesting part of the DC film universe 😊

Can't wait
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/8/2025, 2:43 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - Same here. Batman movies have been event films, and this will clearly continue with the next one.
RipleysCurls
RipleysCurls - 8/8/2025, 2:44 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - sure if you drink Batman-lite
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/8/2025, 2:47 PM
@RipleysCurls - i just prefer that are written and directed well. Slapstick ain't my thing unless the character warrants it 👀😮‍💨
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/8/2025, 2:48 PM
@TheJok3r - its the last Good film DC put out imo
hainesy
hainesy - 8/8/2025, 2:42 PM
Plot twist: Robin will be Bruce Wayne's gay lover.
HermansHIV
HermansHIV - 8/8/2025, 2:45 PM
@hainesy - I am not sure making Batboy a pedophile is the right move creatively.....
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/8/2025, 2:48 PM
None of the Bat-Family needs to be introduced by Reeves. With the number villains being included and all of the other side stories being in there (Catwoman's dad, Falcone, Maroni, and Penguin stuff, Batman's progress as both Batman and Bruce Wayne), there isn't room to give Robin a full-on intro and relationship with Bats.

Leave the BatFamily for the new DCU. You can start off with Batman already established (like Superman) and give plenty of time for the rest of the group. Heck, giving the Robins, Batgirl, Red Hood and Nightwing more focus in various television series would be the perfect space to flesh out those characters along with other Rogues in the Batman gallery.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/8/2025, 2:50 PM
@lazlodaytona - The movie's co-writer said he was working on another superhero project, so it may be a Robin TV series. Grayson could suit up at the very end of the movie, with the series exploring his full transformation into Robin.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/8/2025, 2:49 PM
Kind of surprised they’re going with Robin in Batman II with Gunn already confirming Damien Wayne for his DCU.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 8/8/2025, 2:50 PM
I hope Joker blows Robin up! I’m guessing Court if Owls, Hush, Joker, Catwoman, Penguin & Harvey Dent as far as Villains and Allies go.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 8/8/2025, 2:51 PM
"Stupid? That's ridiculous. What's stupid about a happy little boy flying around Gotham City, spreading joy to all the people?"
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/8/2025, 2:51 PM
Introduce Dick Grayson in Part 2, and then have him suit up as Robin in Part 3. Please James Gunn, don't jump over Matt Reeves, and unnecessarily debunk this rumor. Thanks.🤣
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/8/2025, 2:59 PM
I hope Robin's in it. It would be something different than just new Batman movie, new villain.
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 8/8/2025, 3:00 PM
Another live action movie version of Robin is so overdue!
There hasn't been one in 28 years.

I'm all for Reeves introducing Dick Grayson and Gunn using Damian.
They're completely different characters and fit in perfectly at different points in the Batman's life.

