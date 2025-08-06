THE BATMAN - PART II Enters Pre-Production; Principal Photography Expected To Begin On January 1, 2026

By MarkCassidy - Aug 06, 2025 10:08 AM EST
The Batman director Matt Reeves recently revealed that he had finally finished the script for his long-awaited sequel, which he penned alongside co-writer Mattson Tomlin.

The announcement came in the midst of concern that the movie, which does appear to be officially titled The Batman - Part II for the time being, may have been cancelled or been hit with another significant delay, with speculation continuing to mount that DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran might be planning to either introduce a brand-new take on The Dark Knight in The Brave and The Bold, or fold Robert Pattinson's BatVerse take on the iconic hero into the DCU.

Gunn remains adamant that the plan is still to forge ahead with another actor for the DCU's Caped Crusader, but we are clearly going to see at least one more instalment in Reeves' "Epic Crime Saga" as well, and we now have an update on the sequel's progress.

According to Productionlist.com, The Batman - Part II has entered the pre-production phase, and has begun the hiring process for production design, art direction, stunt coordination, costume, VFX, etc. According to the site, principal photography is "confirmed to begin January 1, 2026 at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London, UK."

Gunn only recently got a chance to read the script after being busy with the Superman press tour, but all he would say when asked about the story is: "It's great!"

"It would be a consideration. We’d have to think about it," Gunn said when asked about the prospect of Pattinson staying on as the DCU's Batman during a recent Rolling Stone interview. "We’d have to think about it. It is not like we’ve never discussed it. I would never say zero [chance], because you just never know. But it’s not likely. It’s not likely at all."

It does seem a little odd that Gunn won't just flat out say "no, Pattinson will not be the DCU's Batman," and a lot of fans believe that he is simply covering all bases in case he does ultimately decide to keep the actor on as The Brave and the Bold's Caped Crusader. 

We still know very little about The Batman - Part II, but there have been rumors that plot rumors that Hush and/or Mr. Freeze could end up being the villains. There doesn't seem to be much to these reports, but based on previous comments from Reeves, there is a good chance that the movie will have a winter setting.

In addition to Pattinson, everyone from the first film (with the likely exception of Paul Dano's Riddler) is expected to return, along with some characters from The Penguin.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/6/2025, 10:19 AM
Reeeee should have been sooner reeee should have added him to Superman reeeeee.

I don't give a [frick]. Hyped af for this
DonkeyLift
DonkeyLift - 8/6/2025, 10:26 AM
@bobevanz - yes!
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/6/2025, 10:28 AM
Glad this is getting updates and moving forward. It has been reported that Reeves was going through some personal matters and my heart goes out to him and his family.

Excited to see more of this world
MrDandy
MrDandy - 8/6/2025, 10:30 AM
At last! Glad to see this finally getting off the ground.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/6/2025, 10:31 AM
User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/6/2025, 10:32 AM
It's cold in January, I hope Matt remembers his scarf.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/6/2025, 10:36 AM
@Ryguy88 -

How do you expect him to know what month it is when he obviously never even seems to know what year it is?
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/6/2025, 10:34 AM
When in 2027 does it come out again?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/6/2025, 10:37 AM
@Thing94 - October 1st.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/6/2025, 10:34 AM

The first movie was pretty good, though bloated. They could have easily edited a half hour out of it.

Catwoman and Penguin were both very well done. I hope they don't have the Joker as a main character. Hugo Strange and Hush would be a great combo threat.

A young Dick Grayson intro would be a good surprise.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/6/2025, 10:36 AM
@DocSpock - Yes please no Joker in this one. Maybe some hints or an easter egg.

Penguin should be a good secondary antagonist. Hugo Strange or Hush would both be good, and I’m also open to see the Court of Owls.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/6/2025, 10:41 AM
@mountainman -

I just hope to see a great adaptation of Neal Adams tragic Man-Bat on the big screen some day.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/6/2025, 10:34 AM
Millers work can only be adapted so many times. Excited to finally move past that here
mountainman
mountainman - 8/6/2025, 10:35 AM
Wow this is actually happening. The only news more shocking than this would be to see Blade go into production.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/6/2025, 10:37 AM
Finally, this movie is actually becoming a reality. Considering that filming can take anywhere between 4-5 months, is it unrealistic to expect the release date to be sooner than October ? like sometime in the Summer instead ? If the movie wraps filming in May of next year, why would they need a year and a half of post-production on a movie that isn't VFX heavy ?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2025, 10:37 AM
Cool if that’s indeed the case , I hope we get some casting & character details soon then.

Anyway , I am a big fan of the first one and The Penguin so looking forward to this!!.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/6/2025, 10:38 AM

We'll see a cool Batmobile.

And in the 3rd movie, we'll see a cool Bat mobility scooter.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/6/2025, 10:42 AM
@DocSpock - Most of us here will be in a retirement home by the time the third one materializes, lol.
Gambito
Gambito - 8/6/2025, 10:39 AM
DC killing it Matt Reeves handling Batman and James Gunn w Superman top tier talent for the top tier characters
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/6/2025, 10:42 AM
@Gambito - Hopefully they get someone equally as talented for Wonder Woman, the third of the trinity.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/6/2025, 10:57 AM
X-Files proved you can have sci-fi, supernatural concepts merged with grounded and realistic storytelling. There’s no reason Mr. Freeze, Clayface, or Man-Bat couldn’t fit into this world.

