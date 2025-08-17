RUMOR: Elizabeth Olsen Will Continue To Play The Scarlet Witch In Post-AVENGERS: SECRET WARS MCU

Yesterday, we brought you some insights into what the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look like after Avengers: Secret Wars. Several characters are expected to be recast, while other actors will continue playing the heroes they've become synonymous with (which isn't dissimilar to the DCU recasting Superman, but keeping John Cena's Peacemaker).

The expectation is that we'll get a new Captain America and Iron Man, for example. However, it's previously been reported that Chris Hemsworth is going nowhere as Thor. Now, we may be able to add another character to the list of returning familiar faces.

According to The Cosmic Circus's Alex Perez, Elizabeth Olsen will continue playing Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch, in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU.

In some ways, this was to be expected, but in others, it's a little surprising. In the comics, the Scarlet Witch was introduced as the mutant daughter of X-Men villain Magneto, and Marvel Studios could have recast the character as the Master of Magnetism's teenage daughter. That's clearly not the plan if this rumour is to be believed.

The site's report has a few more interesting tidbits, including some updates on what's going on with Doctor Strange. When the former Sorcerer Supreme return in Avengers: Doomsday, it appears he'll be out to fix the incursions "by any means necessary."

As for whatever was going on with his and Clea's mysterious mission teased in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' post-credits scene, it's said, "This would be a good time to remind everyone that the flow of time is different in the Dark Dimension since it is basically nonexistent. So, even though it’ll have been 3 ½ – 4 years since Stephen Strange has been on Earth, imagine how much time would have passed in the Dark Dimension?"

That implication seems to be that the Strange who went into the Dark Dimension in 2022 will be very different from the one who emerges from it next December.

Here's what Elizabeth Olsen previously said about her legacy as the Scarlet Witch (and her MCU future):

"It’s really unusual. It’s something that’s been incredible. I assume it’s how people feel when they get to do a TV show for a long time. To be able to return to a character and continue to move them forward has been so much fun for me, especially because they gave me something like WandaVision to really blow it all up. And from there, Doctor Strange was such a wild and crazy turn." "I do feel very lucky that I’ve been able to play a character for over 10 years of my life, and I’d love to keep doing more. But the animation thing, I feel like it’s a parallel world. I don’t really know how it intersects with what we do. But I’ve really enjoyed getting to play her over 10 years, and I continue to feel lucky that I have the opportunities I did, creatively."

What would you like to see from Wanda moving forward in the MCU?