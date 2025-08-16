RUMOR: Here's How AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Will Reboot The MCU (And What It Means For The X-Men & Fantastic Four)

RUMOR: Here's How AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Will Reboot The MCU (And What It Means For The X-Men & Fantastic Four)

New insights into Marvel Studios' plans to reboot the MCU after Avengers: Secret Wars have been revealed, including the introduction of a new timeline that will merge several different realities...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 16, 2025 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars
Source: The Cosmic Circus

When Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises from 20th Century Fox, it was cause for celebration among most Marvel fans. However, Kevin Feige and company were left to figure out how and when to reintroduce Marvel's First Family and mutants. 

We've just met the Fantastic Four of Earth 828, of course, and Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will helm an X-Men reboot after Avengers: Secret Wars is released. Rumour has it that the movie will essentially reboot the MCU, with certain roles recast and the introduction of a new timeline shared by the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man (who still belongs to Sony Pictures). 

The Cosmic Circus has shared some insights today, revealing that the post-Secret Wars MCU will combine elements from all the different realities we've visited (and have yet to visit) to create Earth 616 as it was "originally."

As the site puts it, "Back when Avengers 5 was still 'The Kang Dynasty,' one of the big twists was how the Earth we have seen in these films and shows was not Earth-616, but rather a version of Earth-616 cultivated by He Who Remains that removed many heroes from what was ORIGINALLY Earth-616. This would have been called Earth Prime."

"It’s why Doctor Strange vaguely remembers the Fantastic Four as a 'band' that charted in the 60s instead of them being world-renowned astronauts who gained powers after a space exploration," the piece explains, "or why Erik Lehnsherr never became Magneto, or why Charles Xavier was a simple college professor."

"The reset expected in Avengers: Secret Wars would alter that course of events and bring with it an Earth that was always meant to be filled with Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. And we’d basically be in the middle of a timeline where everyone in the world thinks that this has always been the case since the beginning of time," it concludes. 

This isn't all that different from how The Flash TV show handled its reset following the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths (which, as we're sure you'll remember, made it so that Supergirl, for example, had always been part of the Arrowverse). 

There are a few other interesting tidbits in the article, including the Eternals not returning in the next Avengers movies, the door being open to Kang returning down the line, and the fact that "everything is fair game to be brought back" after the reboot, including "previously dead heroes and villains."

Interestingly, "certain events that we know happened in the MCU will have occurred in a different way" as well, suggesting Marvel Studios will use this opportunity to make a few retcons and reshape this franchise for a new era of storytelling. 

There's never been a franchise like the MCU, and it will be nearly 20 years old by the time Avengers: Secret Wars is released in December 2027. It's time for a reboot, and time for some fan favourite characters (Iron Man, for example) to return with new faces. 

Let us know your thoughts on these rumoured details about the MCU's future in the comments section.

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Considering Keeping Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom After AVENGERS: SECRET WARS
Related:

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Considering Keeping Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom After AVENGERS: SECRET WARS
Kevin Feige On Post-AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Reboot, MCU's X-MEN, And Why Doctor Doom REALLY Replaced Kang
Recommended For You:

Kevin Feige On Post-AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Reboot, MCU's X-MEN, And Why Doctor Doom REALLY Replaced Kang

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NGFB
NGFB - 8/16/2025, 12:35 PM
Reboot, retcon, reshape, reimagine. Nobody cares. Just make good movies.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/16/2025, 12:37 PM
Fire feige and the creative team and give a 5 years break. The desperation is palpable
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 8/16/2025, 12:40 PM
The thing about Strange doesn’t make since because The Fantastic Four really were a real life a band in the 60s lmao

Also I find it funny that Josh’s frame of reference is specifically the CW Crisis and not the comic that did the exact same thing.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/16/2025, 12:48 PM
@OmegaBlack13 - Josh is not big on reading comics …. Or in reading at all.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2025, 12:49 PM
@OmegaBlack13 - true but I always took that from Strange as a meta joke since the comic FF started in the 60’s as you know

I guess you could take it both ways
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/16/2025, 12:42 PM
That’s actually kind of interesting.

Doesn’t make up for the crap to mid story telling of the last two phases that have so tarnished the brand. But I think that could work.

The question remains, when the dust settles, even if the next two Avengers movies are a success, will it be enough to get people back to showing up for Marvel movies outside of Spider-Man and Big event movies, like they did prior to endgame?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/16/2025, 12:42 PM

The X-Men will be so important to all this.

If they let the Hollywood pervert agenda squad ruin it, the MCU may be destroyed.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/16/2025, 12:42 PM
Well thats dumb….the Doctor Strange reference is about the Beatles who were known as the Fab Four , it was a dig at mr Fantastic but this fool seems to think that the Fantastic Four were a band in earth 616 …..so thats proof this is bs
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/16/2025, 12:44 PM
@Malatrova15 - exactly.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 12:52 PM
@Malatrova15 - great point. And anyone can release their theories prior to the majors firing and claim it is the real deal because there is no way it can be proven
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/16/2025, 12:43 PM
"It’s why Doctor Strange vaguely remembers the Fantastic Four as a 'band' that charted in the 60s instead of them being world-renowned astronauts who gained powers after a space exploration"


No....no it's not. The Fab Four was a popular nickname for the Beatles during the 60s. Strange was simply referencing the Beatles.

Why would Strange mistake a group of astronauts as a band? Dumb take.

Btw this scooper is probably full of horseshit folks.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/16/2025, 12:45 PM
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/16/2025, 12:55 PM
Because this is a shitty article, id rather post this

OT.

Watch Marvel killer Ne Zha 2 english dub next week from A24!

Ne Zha 1 full movie (region locked but free)



Ne Zha 2 A24 english trailer

?si=O3cY0vaMitJE9O-Q

Ne Zha 2 Chinese trailer

?si=nY41q5qcgMF-d3tg

My non spoiler Ne Zha 2 review

https://comicbookmovie.com/animated-features/ne-zha-2-review-when-animation-blends-perfectly-well-with-creativity-and-imagination-a217360

Lets go!!!!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2025, 12:55 PM
That makes sense and it’s about what I expected more it less…

Either way , completely wiping away the MCU’s history that’s been established never made sense and would have been a waste imo so adding to it by integrating the FF & X-Men is a good way to to go.

I still would rather the dead stay that way in the movie universes since it’s lost all meaning in comics but if not then this is a decent way to to reset rather then actually bringing back characters like Evan’s Steve ,RDJ’s Tony & ScarJo’s Nat from the dead..

I am also wary of doing retcons but I guess it depends on what change so we’ll see (if this is even true that is).

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder