RUMOR: Multiple AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailers Now Described As “Boring”

Avengers: Doomsday is confirmed to be getting four different trailers that will play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash, but a scooper has now labeled the teasers as “boring.”

News
By DanielKlissmman - Dec 14, 2025 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is one of Marvel Studios' most anticipated films in recent years. The movie will connect two different corners of the House of Ideas' film history, bringing together the original X-Men cast and the MCU's Avengers for what is sure to be an epic clash against Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. The film is still a year away, but anticipation for it grows at a seemingly exponential rate every single day.

Excitement around the project is such, that Marvel Studios is expected to release a trailer for it 12 months in advance, attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash. This won't be a regular trailer release, though. After much speculation, hopes and rumors, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that four different versions of the teaser will be released alongside the third Avatar blockbuster: 

"Disney is sending theaters four different trailers for the Marvel mega-movie—each will play for one week, before switching to the next. So, if you see Fire and Ash opening weekend, you'll get trailer one. If you go a week later, you'll get trailer two, and so on."

Now, a description from a known scooper has painted a somewhat concerning picture for the teasers... but there's something to consider about their comment. MyTimeToShineHello took to X to post an intriguing opinion about the upcoming trailers. According to the scooper: "The Doomsday trailers are all boring, but will the movie be good?" 

Before getting disappointed by this, it's pivotal to remember this is an opinion. Just as films are subjective and two people can have widely different views on one feature, the same can be said for trailers. No one among the general public has seen the teasers, and as such, there's not enough information to have a general consensus on them. Thus, the tweet above does not mean, in any way, that the Doomsday trailers will disappoint.

It is also worth noting that on November 6, MyTimeToShineHello claimed the Doomsday teaser was "good": "I have seen the Doomsday teaser and it's pretty good, and has a lot of Doom in it."

In what is now a relatively rare occurrence for comic book media, the Avengers: Doomsday trailer has become an event. People are clamoring for it, and are looking for any small piece of information to get an idea of when they might be able to watch it. That is a great accomplishment considering the state of theatrical exhibition and the arguable declining popularity of the superhero genre.

Despite some financial and critical woes in recent years, Marvel Studios has turned Avengers: Doomsday—and, perhaps by association, Secret Wars as well—into a momentous occasion comparable to the likes of Avengers: Endgame, Barbie, Oppenheimer and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. That is to be celebrated and be excited about, not only for the MCU, but for superhero media as a whole. 

Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled to release on December 19, 2025. Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026. 

What do you think about this opinion regarding the Avengers: Doomsday trailers? What are you hoping to see in them? Let me know in the comments!

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
