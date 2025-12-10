AVENGERS: SECRET WARS' Production Company Name Reveals A Big Hint About What The Russos Are Planning

All signs currently point to the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer being released tomorrow, meaning the wait is almost over to see what the Russo Brothers have planned for us next December.

Like how Avengers: Infinity War laid the groundwork for Avengers: Endgame, the prevailing theory is that Doomsday will set the stage for a much bigger movie in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. The title alone is a good indication of that, of course.

There have been two versions of Secret Wars. The 1984 classic—which the Russos have repeatedly shared their love for—saw Earth's heroes and villains transported to Battleworld by The Beyonder, where they were forced to fight. The story was a blast, and in 2015, it was followed by a much different version that has so far served as a key source of inspiration for the Multiverse Saga.

In the second Secret Wars, a series of Incursions destroyed the Multiverse, leading to Doctor Doom (who had stolen the power of The Beyonders) creating a new Battleworld...ruled over by him as "God Emperor Doom."

The Cosmic Circus has discovered that Avengers: Secret Wars' production company is called Royale Productions LLC. There are a couple of things it could be referring to, similar to how Avengers: Doomsday's production company, "From Scratch Productions, LLC," seemed to reference the MCU's fresh start and Doom potentially creating Battleworld.

As the site posits, "The most likely explanation is that Royale is alluding to the battle royale that is coming between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Doom and his legions. It would make sense that a large part of Secret Wars will be dedicated to a battle royale, similar to the hour-long fight sequence that the Avengers had against Thanos in Endgame."

Of course, it may also be a nod to the fact that Victor Von Doom will be the monarch of whatever's left after Earth-616 presumably falls in Avengers: Doomsday.

"Our love for Marvel is based on the books that we read as kids, the books that we fell in love with," Joe Russo previously said. "The one series that we adored growing up was Secret Wars. It’s incredibly ambitious. It would be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame. But it’s a massive undertaking."

"Those two movies were very hard to make. So trying to imagine making another two movies even bigger than those two? We’re going to have to sleep on that," he noted, before Anthony chimed in with, "It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that’s what really excites us about the story — the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga."

The now-confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, Sadie Sink, Benedict Cumberbatch, Letitia Wright, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Hayley Atwell.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.