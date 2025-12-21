Kevin Feige Reveals Emotional Last Day Of Filming For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY In Hot Toys Anniversary Video

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in line for a major shift with Avengers: Doomsday. Directed by the Russo Brothers (Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War), the movie is perhaps Marvel's biggest movie yet, bringing together the X-Men and the Avengers to face off against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Production kicked off in March 2025. It was reported in September 2025 that filming had wrapped.

Now, we have an official comment regarding the end of production courtesy of Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige. Hot Toys, a premium collectible company, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. The toy-maker has developed countless figures from the MCU, and Kevin Feige commemorated that milestone by filming a congratulations video. In a welcomed surprise, Feige discussed the "emotional" last day of production for Avengers: Doomsday:

"Hello, everyone. Kevin Feige here, from the set of Doomsday. Today's actually the last day, so it was very emotional. There were a lot of hugs on the last day of principal photography of Avengers: Doomsday, but I had to stop and say 'congratulations,' and thank you for 25 years of Hot Toys."

Going by the previous reports of production wrapping in September, aside from reshoots (which are standard for blockbusters, and particularly for Marvel Studios), the film will have over a year of post-production. This will allow the House of Ideas to take its time polishing the project's special effects, making them look as realistic as possible.

Now, some might wonder why Feige took part in an anniversary video for a collectible company—even if it has and continues to produce many premium figures based on Marvel Studios properties. That is because he isn't just the Head of Marvel Studios, he is also the subject of the world's only Hot Toys Kevin Feige figure. In October 2016, the company presented the super-star producer with a Hot Toys figure of himself. The piece included multiple accesories, including his signature baseball cap and a director's chair:

At the time, Hot Toys released the following statement (via Comicbook.com):

"Hot Toys is extremely honored and delighted as the President of Marvel Studios Mr. Kevin Feige and SVP of Production & Development Mr. Stephen Broussard have visited Hot Toys' Secret Base in Hong Kong today to check out all the incredible collectibles and the wonderful life-size statue of Doctor Strange! During this special occasion, we have presented the world's one and only highly-detailed 1/6th scale collectible figure of Kevin Feige by Hot Toys! Mr. Feige was incredibly amazed and happy to receive this figure of him and was in awe of its stunning likeness and phenomenal details!

Once again we would like to thank Mr. Kevin Feige and Mr. Stephen Broussard taking their valuable time to come visit us and gave us their tremendous support and compliments on all the work Hot Toys has done for the collectibles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe! We will continue to strive to push beyond our limits and bring more amazing products for all of our fans!"

Feige is, himself, a fan of Hot Toys. Speaking to Brandon Davis during press for Deadpool & Wolverine, the producer revealed the designers at Marvel Studios actually use the company's figures as a gauge to know when a character is ready to go behind a camera:

"I love the Hot Toys, because they're a perfect representation of... I look at a Hot Toy and remember all of the costume discussions, and makeup discussions and everything that led to that moment. And I'm sure I've said to you in the past—when we're looking at costume designs, or character designs, we always know that it's right and ready to move into production when go, 'I'd bu that Hot Toy.'"

Davis brought up the figure Hot Toys made for Feige, which prompted the producer to jokingly reveal: "They made one, and I kept it in a box, somewhere."

Avengers: Doomsday lands in theaters on December 18, 2026.

