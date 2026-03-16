DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Promos As Showrunner Teases The MCU's Take On Jessica Jones

The first social media reactions for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will hit tomorrow at 9am PT/12pm ET, but in the meantime, two new promos for the Disney+ series have been released.

Both feature plenty of never-before-seen, action-packed footage from the series, as the battle between Daredevil and Mayor Wilson Fisk for the soul of New York intensifies. Fortunately, the Man Without Fear will have some backup from Karen Page...and Jessica Jones!

Krysten Ritter reprises the role after previously starring in Netflix's Jessica Jones and The Defenders. It's a long-overdue comeback that fans have been eagerly anticipating, and while we don't know the extent of her role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, there's been some chatter about the character getting a revival of her own.

During a recent interview, showrunner Dario Scardapane said, "Bringing Jessica Jones back was part of my original pitch when I joined Season 1. She needs to be in this world. Wilson Fisk has outlawed vigilantes, and there are three vigilantes in our street-level world who don’t wear masks, and she’s one of them."

"So, what does that mean when she’s the one who’s being hunted? There’s a seven-year period between when the Netflix show ended and ours begins, and we treat that in real time," he continued. "So, in that time, people had lives, things happened to them, and in Season 2 we’ll get to see that with Jessica."

Season 1 spotlighted Jon Bernthal's Punisher, and next up for Frank Castle is a Special Presentation and a supporting role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That bodes well for Jessica, though many fans are growing impatient with Daredevil not being featured on the big screen.

Check out these new Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 promos in the players below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.