Moana Trailer Recreates The Animated Hit As Jemaine Clement Is Confirmed To Reprise Tamatoa Role

Moana Trailer Recreates The Animated Hit As Jemaine Clement Is Confirmed To Reprise Tamatoa Role

With tickets for Moana now on sale, Disney has released an action-packed final trailer for the live-action remake along with several posters and some exciting casting news.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Tickets for Disney's live-action reimagining of Moana are now on sale. With that news comes an all-new trailer for the film (via Toonado.com), which stars Catherine Laga'aia as the determined wayfinder Moana and Dwayne Johnson, who reprises his role as the trickster demigod Maui.

Several exhibitor-exclusive posters have also been released, highlighting the movie's leads and fan-favourite sidekicks Heihei and Pua.

The new trailer is light on surprises, because this looks like a relatively straightforward adaptation of the beloved Disney Animation movie. That was already visually stunning, meaning this sneak peek doesn't quite manage to top it (somewhat lessening the usual impact of seeing animation brought to life in this way).

The previous Moana trailer drew a largely negative response, with much of the backlash aimed at Johnson's wig and muscle suit. As expected, no major changes have been made to Maui since we last saw him, and it is what it is at this point. Ultimately, Disney will be banking on families turning up for this one, especially as Moana is one of its most successful animated franchises.

Joining the incredible cast of Pacific talent is Jemaine Clement, who is now confirmed to reprise his role as the voice of the giant, glitz-obsessed crab Tamatoa, the same character he voiced in the animated version of Moana

Clement joins the previously announced ensemble, which includes Laga'aia as Moana, Johnson as Maui, Rena Owen as Moana's revered Gramma Tala, John Tui as Moana's no-nonsense father, Chief Tui, and Frankie Adams as Moana's playful and strong-willed mother, Sina.

In Moana, Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar-nominated animated adventure, Moana answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.

The film is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., Beau Flynn, p.g.a., Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, p.g.a. and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, Kail and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films Moana and Moana 2.

Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina. Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds and songs of Moana exclusively in theaters on July 10, 2026.

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About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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dragon316
dragon316 - 6/10/2026, 3:07 PM
I’ll see this animated looks better don’t have screen x where live I’m not traveling hours to theater see screen x not worth it
Whoelsebutkevin
Whoelsebutkevin - 6/10/2026, 3:22 PM
I have more interest to see it than not. Looks like an ok flick, just hope Rocks acting is on par.
TantricBoogie
TantricBoogie - 6/10/2026, 3:49 PM
@Whoelsebutkevin - I can't smell whatever he's cooking
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/10/2026, 4:12 PM
I think this is gunna flop, my kids love moana and have expressed no interest in this in the slightest.

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