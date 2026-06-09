Daredevil: Born Again Reportedly Casting A "Spy" Character - What Does It Mean For Season 3?

Daredevil: Born Again Reportedly Casting A &quot;Spy&quot; Character - What Does It Mean For Season 3?

A new Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 rumour claims that Marvel Television is looking to cast a "spy" character for the series. Who could be coming to Matt Murdock's corner of the MCU next?

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By JoshWilding - Jun 09, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is currently filming in New York, and while set photos have dried up—likely due to Matt Murdock being behind bars—there's good reason to believe we're in store for something special next year.

Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist have all been spotted on set, as has Bullseye in a comic-accurate costume. Rumours point to Elektra leading The Hand in the series, though how much she will factor into where Daredevil's story goes next is hard to say.

Without context, it's difficult to piece the clues together, but Daniel Richtman has shared an intriguing update today. According to the insider, "[Marvel Television is] casting for a spy character for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3." 

Looking at Daredevil's comic book history, the only spy that comes to mind is Black Widow, who has long been one of Matt's romantic interests.

However, this could also refer to a character like Dakota North, the daughter of a high-ranking ex-CIA agent who became a private detective in Matt's law firm (in a similar role to the one played by Cherry in Daredevil: Born Again).

Many characters in the Marvel Universe fit into the "spy" category, so we'll just have to wait and see for now. However, with CIA agent Mr. Charles a big part of this story, this role may well be connected to him and his boss, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Earlier this year, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane was asked about Season 3's potential antagonists. "You know, there are people who are like, 'Oh God, Matt and Fisk,' but I actually feel that Matt and Fisk are getting closer and closer together as time goes by, in terms of, if you look at where they both end up at the end of season two, it’s easy to kind of start thinking about."

"Their battles are more revealing of who they are, and I think that they’re heading towards that set of revelations getting sorely tested, not exactly by each other."

Asked about characters like Elektra and Colleen Wing potentially showing up, he added, "The best way I could put this without giving too much away is that what we do when we’re in the writer’s room is we go and look at some of the iconic comic book runs. There’s the stuff that I would love to do, there’s the stuff that they’re doing in the larger MCU, and sometimes those align, sometimes they don’t."

"The world that we’re doing with this show is very Frank Miller-esque, for lack of a better word. Chip [Zdarsky] and [Brian Michael] Bendis, those artists and writers, they have a very kind of particular tone and a particular sweet spot, and a lot of the characters that you’ve mentioned work in that sweet spot," Scardapane concluded. 

Stay tuned for more on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 as we have it.


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In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published in March.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Season 3 premieres next year.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2026, 12:28 PM
Interesting…

It could be an OC like Mr Charles seems to be but if it is a character from the comics then Dakota North is a good choice since she could be an ally for Matt and the others (you could have her be a spy in this take rather then a P.I since Jessica is already in this).

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Anyway , we’ll see but I’m looking forward to BA season 3 right now since S2 remains my favorite superhero/comic book show of the year so far!!.

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