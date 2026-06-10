Emma Stone Rumored To Be In Talks To Join Matt Damon In The Daniels' Secret Superhero Movie

Emma Stone Rumored To Be In Talks To Join Matt Damon In The Daniels' Secret Superhero Movie

According to a new rumor, Emma Stone is attached to star alongside Matt Damon in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's mysterious follow-up to Everything Everywhere All at Once...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 10, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Amazing Spider-Man

Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's, aka The Daniels, are developing a mysterious new sci-fi/superhero project, and Matt Damon (The Odyssey, The Martian) is reportedly set to play the lead.

Damon stepped in to replace Ryan Gosling after the Project Hail Mary star parted ways with the film.

Now, Daniel Richtman is reporting that Emma Stone (The Amazing Spider-Man, Cruella, Bugonia) is also being eyed to star.

Details on the movie are sparse, but it has been described as a high-profile event movie with sci-fi, action, and comedy elements, as well as a "superhero tentpole where global warming is the villain."

World of Reel added the following:

"The story reportedly jumps between two timelines — one set in the 1980s and the other in the present day — with the ’80s storyline centered on a group of teenagers. Damon would play the father of one of the teens. The project is a major swing for Universal Pictures, carrying a budget reportedly in the $150 million range. Most of the cast is expected to be teenagers, along with their parents (Stone and Damon?), which helps explain why the studio was seeking actors with movie-star appeal who could still fit The Daniels’ offbeat sensibilities."

Does this sound a lot like Captain Planet to anyone else?

Some of you might be a bit young to remember Captain Planet and the Planeteers, but the cartoon was very popular when it ran from 1990 to 1992, and still retains something of a cult following. The show focused on five teens from around the globe who could control the elements, and once their powers were combined, they were able to summon Captain Planet - a superhero who battled against pollution in an effort to cleanse the environment.

We're not suggesting The Daniels' film is a Captain Planet movie (there is already a live-action series in development for Prime Video), but the premise does sound quite similar.

Whatever this untitled movie turns out to be, it's hardly surprising that it's attracting such high-profile talent. EEAAO ended up winning Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan).

When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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GComix85
GComix85 - 6/10/2026, 1:08 PM
"The story reportedly jumps between two timelines — one set in the 1980s and the other in the present day — with the ’80s storyline centered on a group of teenagers."

"Does this sound a lot like Captain Planet to anyone else?"

Considering Captain Planet was not even on in the 1980s, no. Why would this be the conclusion anyone would jump to? This is possibly one of the dumbest articles I've ever read on the internet.
GComix85
GComix85 - 6/10/2026, 1:11 PM
"The story reportedly jumps between two timelines — one set in the 1980s and the other in the present day — with the ’80s storyline centered on a group of teenagers."

"Does this sound a lot like Captain Planet to anyone else?"

Considering Captain Planet was not even on in the 1980s and all there's only a vague description about a group of teenagers, no. Why would this be the conclusion anyone would jump to? This is possibly one of the dumbest articles I've ever read on the internet.

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