Purported THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 Prop Pictures Give Close Look At Norman Osborn’s Gruesome Detached Head

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was supposed to feature Norman Osborn’s detached head in a post-credits scene. Now, supposed pictures for the prop have surfaced… and it feels too gruesome for a superhero film.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 21, 2025 03:11 PM EST

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was meant to kickstart an ambitious cinematic universe by Sony. To achieve that, the movie featured multiple references to other characters from across Spider-Man's world, such as Vulture and Doctor Octopus. The movie was also supposed to feature a post-credits scene teasing the future of the franchise. Ultimately scrapped, the scene was going to center around Norman Osborn's detached head.

In the film, Osborn (Chris Cooper), died from his mysterious "goblin" disease, Retroviral Hyperplasia, but that was not meant to be the end of him. Shortly after the movie's release, pictures from the scrapped post-credits scene came out. The images show The Gentleman (Michael Massee) walking away from Norman Osborn's frozen head in Oscorp's "Special Projects" section. According to Screen Rant, Fiers was supposed to have said, "Wake up, old friend."

Now, purported picutres of the prop head used in the film have surfaced online. If real, it is... well, gruesome, to say the least. Facebook group Movie Props allows users to share and sell items from film productions. Recently, a user made a sales post of what they claim is Chris Cooper's Norman Osborn prop head from The Amazing Spifder-Man 2 (pictures below are from X): 

The prop is listed for $5,000 USD, and though we can't verify its authenticity, the poster says the purchase includes a certificate of authenticity. Having said that, given its remarkably realistic design, it does appear to be legitimate. So far, the only looks we'd gotten at Norman's decapitated head were of it inside a cryogenic case. If real, the prop in these new pictures provides a much better idea of how gnarly Norman's "goblin" disease was. 

The design is surprisingly gruesome, feeling, perhaps, a little too graphic for a superhero film, particularly one starring the Wall-Crawler. Of course, the head might not have been shown in that much detail had it appeared in the movie. But, even with that, it would have probably still given some younger viewers nightmares. 

Now, if you're not caught up in the lore that was the, frankly, insanely awesome plans for The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, you might be pretty confused as to why the movie would use Norman Osborn's decapitated head as a plot point. Turns out, his detached appendage was supposed to play a big part in the franchise. Speaking to Den of Geek (via Screen Rant), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 director Marc Webb confirmed the third film in the series would have featured Norman Osborn's frozen head, and him ultimately coming back to life: 

"Yeah, we were talking about the Sinister Six. They were going to make a Sinister Six movie before we did [The Amazing Spider-Man 3]. But I wanted... Chris Cooper was going to come back and play the Goblin. We were going to freeze his head, and then he was going to be brought back to life. And then there was that character called The Gentleman. We had some notions about how to do it, but I think maybe we were thinking too far ahead when we started building in those things. But it was a fun exercise. I look back very fondly on those days."

Webb then confirmed Osborn was meant to be the main villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 3"Well, [Norman] was going to be the main villain. He was going to come out and lead the Sinister Six. We had talked about Vulture a little bit too, actually."

As maligned as The Amazing Spider-Man franchise is, its future plans sounded quite interesting. With these pictures showing Norman Osborn's purported head, one cannot help but get excited about what could have been had the saga continued. 

What do you think about this purported look at Norman Osborn? Would you have liked to see his storyline play out in The Amazing Spider-Man series? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

NOID
NOID - 11/21/2025, 3:21 PM
Did they ever reveal what his final form would’ve been? In concept art? But man, these movies were bad…. And first I guess
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/21/2025, 3:27 PM
Glad to have never seen robo body gobby
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/21/2025, 3:29 PM
I always thought it was implied that Peter 3 had fought him in between the two films.
Battinson
Battinson - 11/21/2025, 7:36 PM
@InfinitePunches - PETER 3!!! lmao
ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/21/2025, 3:30 PM
Sounds like ASM3 would've really jumped the shark and been a huge mess.
xstryker
xstryker - 11/21/2025, 3:49 PM
@ThorArms - I guess you’re implying ASM2 wasn’t flying over the shark and wasn’t a huge mess? I mean… I think there was a salvageable film in there somewhere, but…
ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/21/2025, 3:53 PM
@xstryker - It was a mess, but it didn't officially "jump the shark" in the sense of the term..ASM3 was supposed to feature Gwen Stacy resurrected, a Norman Osborne robot, etc...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 3:39 PM
Honestly , Norman dying of a disease and Harry trying to find a cure for himself in order to stop the spread of that genetic ailment is an interesting idea…

I honestly thought both Dane Dehaan and Chris Cooper (in the brief scene the latter was in) were fine in the roles until the former became the Goblin tbh which didn’t work for me.

Also the future plans with Norman and his head sounded insane and not in a good way so I’m glad it didn’t happen!!.
MCUpurist85
MCUpurist85 - 11/21/2025, 3:42 PM
I remember all this. There is laser cutting tech in the room he dies in. All the villains in the end credits scene and end credits show the sinister six team and the symbiote was amongst them because the plans were to have a sinister six led film, an amazing spider-man 3 and 4 and venom was going to be highly involved. My future wife and I went on a date night opening night in san francisco for asm2 and we were the only people inside. At least gwens depressingly sad death was redeemed.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 11/21/2025, 4:25 PM
I teally like(ed) The Amazing Spiderman movie.

The Amazing Spiderman 2 was one of the worst moovies i have seen in my life and i have seen tenthousands.

I temember saying to my buddy after we had seen it: "Wow that was crap."
And a guy half my age in the row before me said: "That was great, you don't know anything."

What an idiot. :-)
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/21/2025, 4:44 PM
Despite how great the previous Spiderman suits have been, I was not a fan of any of the live action GG designs(although NWH was slightly better bc of the purple sweatshirt).

I wish they would’ve gone with the original mask design, a generic rubber Halloween mask or even if they did a deconstructed version like Heath Ledgers joker and had Defoe paint his face green.

User Comment Image

