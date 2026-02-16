THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 Scorpion Concept Art Resurfaces Following SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Leak

Concept art from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has resurfaced today, revealing what might have been for The Scorpion ahead of his MCU debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer.

By JoshWilding - Feb 16, 2026 09:02 AM EST

Over the weekend, a first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day's take on The Scorpion leaked online. With no sign of a mask or helmet, and a tail that looks quite different from the one in the comics, Marvel Studios' approach to Mac Gargan has been somewhat divisive.

It's a little unfair to judge the villain on promo art alone, of course, and so long as he's suitably fierce in action, fans have nothing to really worry about.

The villain made his MCU debut in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, played by Better Call Saul star Michael Mando. He had a pretty small role in the story, but his clash with the rookie web-slinger and a post-credits scene set the stage for him to eventually become The Scorpion.

Previously, the plan had been for this villain to appear in Sinister Six and The Amazing Spider-Man 3. He and the rest of that villainous team were first teased at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014, and the idea had been for Harry Osborn to assemble the Six, outfitting them with Oscorp technology.

Concept art from the movie has resurfaced today, showing Tom Zhao's interpretation of that Scorpion. "My original idea was to create a military prototype for an anti-projectile defense system," he wrote. "The 'tail' is a quick targeting laser that could destroy projectiles as they travel toward the operator."

He's also shared a militaristic take on Sandman, revealing that "The idea here is a machine that uses molecular manipulation to create shields from the environment (in this case, sand). Project shelved after a malfunction that gives Sandman his powers." We also have Zhao's approved design for a containment unit housing the Venom Symbiote and the Vulture's wings.

As ideas go, they're certainly unique and an interesting glimpse at what might have been had Sony not decided to scrap these plans and partner with Marvel Studios to reboot the Spider-Man franchise. 

Back to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the MCU's Scorpion will be joined in the movie by Tarantula, Boomerang, and Tombstone (as well as several other threats, including The Hand and a Savage Hulk). 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

