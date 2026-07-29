Rumor: David Jonsson Will Debut As T'Challa In This MCU Movie Before 2028's Black Panther 3

Rumor: David Jonsson Will Debut As T'Challa In This MCU Movie Before 2028's Black Panther 3

At last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, The Long Walk star David Jonsson was announced as the MCU's new Black Panther. Now, a new rumour reveals when he'll make his debut as T'Challa.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2026 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ended with the introduction of T'Challa and Nakia's son, Toussaint, a.k.a. T'Challa II. At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night, Marvel Studios announced that David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus) will lead Black Panther 3 as the new T'Challa. 

He's playing T'Challa II, but with Letitia Wright sticking around as Shuri, it's unclear whether he'll be portrayed as her nephew or brother. After all, in the post-Doomsday/Secret Wars MCU, changes to the timeline are expected, and this could be among the biggest. 

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Jonsson is set to make his official MCU debut in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. This was to be expected, especially after leaked concept art revealed Battleworld and a new Black Panther last year.

It makes sense to put the spotlight on T'Challa in Secret Wars, as it would serve as a suitable launching platform for Black Panther 3 (similar to how Captain America: Civil War teed up 2018's Black Panther movie).

Talking to ScreenRant at Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "I mean, the truth is, this has been a secret. His deal’s been done. [Ryan] Coogler had a secret meeting with him five or six months ago, then called me afterwards and said, 'This is him, I feel and see it in his soul. He’s a good man. He’s a great man, and he’s going to bring the Panther to life.'"

"So, we said, 'That’s it!' What more do you need when Ryan Coogler sees and feels that? And [David’s] movies are awesome! He’s awesome in his movies, and I think we’re just beginning to see what he’s capable of," he continued. "I’ll tell you what he is capable of: keeping a secret for about 6 months, until this very moment. And that was extremely exciting!"

Jonsonn has been named as a possibility for the role for some time now, though it looked like F1: The Movie star Damson Idris might be the frontrunner. However, Coogler told fans in Hall H that he cast the new T'Challa after seeing Jonsonn in The Long Walk, so there was likely very little to those claims about Idris.

"I want to say thank you so much, thank you Ryan, thank you Kevin, thank you to this amazing family that I had the honour and the privilege and the blessing to join," the actor said in a brief, yet clearly emotional, message to excited fans. 

Black Panther 3 will be released in theaters on December 15, 2028.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Black Panther 3: Kevin Feige Says David Jonsson Was Cast As T'Challa II 6 Months Ago After A Secret Meeting
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ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/29/2026, 1:42 PM
The Long Walk was good, but dude really impressed me with Wasteman. Looking forward to seeing him as the character.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2026, 1:44 PM
I just hope he takes on the Chris evans fitness regimen in time. Hes slim but lacking muscle tone. Feel like hes a little brother of mine who id playfully bully lol

Acting wise they couldn't have done better.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 7/29/2026, 1:58 PM
@Vigor - There are photos of him with muscle. He's not much leaner than Chadwick was in those photos, so he wouldn't need to pack on much more.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/29/2026, 1:57 PM
He figured, Civil War debut… Secret Wars debut… rumor made!
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/29/2026, 2:07 PM
Love him in Romulus.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/29/2026, 2:37 PM
@thedrudo - He saved that otherwise-turd of a film.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/29/2026, 3:17 PM
@GeneralZod -

He ruined that otherwise turd of a film

Nolanite out
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/29/2026, 2:32 PM
Would be surprised if he wasn't.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/29/2026, 2:39 PM
Great actor. Complete miscast, IMO. He would have been a great Blade. Black Panther requires an actor that exudes masculinity and sex-appeal for the ladies. David Jonsson is not that.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/29/2026, 3:30 PM
@GeneralZod - crazy thing about actors is they change based on what the role requires. Insane I know
Forthas
Forthas - 7/29/2026, 2:43 PM
"However, Coogler told fans in Hall H that he cast the new T'Challa after seeing Jonsonn in The Long Walk, so there was likely very little to those claims about Idris."

User Comment Image

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris turn heads with steamy balcony kiss in Paris
https://pagesix.com/2026/03/08/celebrity-news/lori-harvey-and-damson-idris-share-steamy-balcony-kiss-in-paris/
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/29/2026, 2:44 PM
Who’s taking longer black panther 3 or Batman 2

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