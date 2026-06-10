Supergirl: "Only She Can Save The Universe" In New Teaser And Poster For The Next DCU Movie

As Supergirl's release date draws near, DC Studios has begun to amp up promotion with a series of new teasers.

This latest social media spot features some new footage of Milly Alcock's Woman of Tomorrow in action, as she faces off against Krem of the Yellow Hills and his "savage" Brigands. We also hear Superman (David Corenswet) let his cousin know that he "can always use her help."

In addition, a new international poster featuring Lobo (Jason Momoa) unleashing one of his signature weapons has been shared online.

The next DCU movie screened for a select group of critics and influencers over the weekend. Social media reactions are still under embargo, but we do have some second-hand reports from people who saw the film, and the responses range from "pretty good" to "great."

John Campea shared the following.

"I’ve had a few people get in touch with me over the last day or so, letting me know their thoughts on the new Supergirl film. They said it’s pure excellence. They loved it. They were absolutely thrilled by it and entertained by it. Can’t imagine there could have been any better. They really had a good time. Again, take that with a grain of salt — that it is somebody from inside the studio system.

The second person that I heard from was somebody who works with one of the major outlets. And what they said to me was: Supergirl is far better than it had any business being. Better. Now again, this is not a studio-related person, but they just came out and said this movie was way better than it had any business being. They particularly said they laughed a lot. And they mentioned Jason Momoa was terrific as Lobo.”

Help is on the way. #Supergirl - only in theaters June 26. Get tickets now: https://t.co/i8YOU5FL7f pic.twitter.com/m1kE1EDjqL — Supergirl (@supergirl) June 9, 2026

Tickets for Supergirl went on sale last week, and the next DCU movie looks set to take in a respectable $55 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. This would be quite a bit lower than Superman's $125 million ($220 million worldwide) debut, but that's to be expected.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”