Supergirl: "Only She Can Save The Universe" In New Teaser And Poster For The Next DCU Movie

Supergirl: &quot;Only She Can Save The Universe&quot; In New Teaser And Poster For The Next DCU Movie

DC Studios has shared a new teaser for Supergirl, which finds Superman asking his cousin for a helping hand. We also have another international poster...

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By MarkCassidy - Jun 10, 2026 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

As Supergirl's release date draws near, DC Studios has begun to amp up promotion with a series of new teasers.

This latest social media spot features some new footage of Milly Alcock's Woman of Tomorrow in action, as she faces off against Krem of the Yellow Hills and his "savage" Brigands. We also hear Superman (David Corenswet) let his cousin know that he "can always use her help."

In addition, a new international poster featuring Lobo (Jason Momoa) unleashing one of his signature weapons has been shared online.

The next DCU movie screened for a select group of critics and influencers over the weekend. Social media reactions are still under embargo, but we do have some second-hand reports from people who saw the film, and the responses range from "pretty good" to "great."

John Campea shared the following.

"I’ve had a few people get in touch with me over the last day or so, letting me know their thoughts on the new Supergirl film. They said it’s pure excellence. They loved it. They were absolutely thrilled by it and entertained by it. Can’t imagine there could have been any better. They really had a good time. Again, take that with a grain of salt — that it is somebody from inside the studio system.

The second person that I heard from was somebody who works with one of the major outlets. And what they said to me was: Supergirl is far better than it had any business being. Better. Now again, this is not a studio-related person, but they just came out and said this movie was way better than it had any business being. They particularly said they laughed a lot. And they mentioned Jason Momoa was terrific as Lobo.” 

Tickets for Supergirl went on sale last week, and the next DCU movie looks set to take in a respectable $55 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. This would be quite a bit lower than Superman's $125 million ($220 million worldwide) debut, but that's to be expected.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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dragon316
dragon316 - 6/10/2026, 9:12 AM
Feel bad for this movie it’s based on bad uninteresting book and it could get heman thunderbolts transformers one treatment fans like movie but it will do bad
kider2
kider2 - 6/10/2026, 9:26 AM
@dragon316 - You thought woman of tomorrow was bad? I'm surprised you read at all. Seeing what and how you write on here I wasn't sure if you were able to read.
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/10/2026, 9:28 AM
@kider2 - 🤣🤣
Pretty sure you're talking to a bot so....
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/10/2026, 9:30 AM
@LogansRazor - Dragon is not a bot. He's been on here for years.
English is not his primary language.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/10/2026, 10:02 AM
@kider2 - Very racist comment.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2026, 9:16 AM
Cool poster , this film has a surprisingly small main cast though i guess it makes sense given the source material it’s based on had only like 3.

Anyway , the movie seems good so looking forward to watching it soon!!.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/10/2026, 9:20 AM
To All the Haters.

What do you want women in America and Around to Watch?

Force them All to watch Zack Snyder, Man of Steel.

User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/10/2026, 9:37 AM
@OneMoreTime - they don't show up for these movies clearly
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/10/2026, 9:39 AM
@OneMoreTime - Women in America support these female led superhero movies like they do the WNBA...they don't. 🤣
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/10/2026, 9:43 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - So why can't women in America have a Supergirl movie?

Men got there's.

All go Insane.....
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/10/2026, 9:45 AM
@Feralwookiee - My two Nieces and friend are very excited for Supergirl.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/10/2026, 9:52 AM
@OneMoreTime - where were they when the marvels came out
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/10/2026, 9:53 AM
@OneMoreTime - That's cool.
What about the other 4 billion women on this planet? 😛
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/10/2026, 9:57 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - Poor Example........

Remember November 3, 2026

User Comment Image
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/10/2026, 10:00 AM
@Feralwookiee - Now you're thinking for all women on the Planet.

Taliban Thinking.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/10/2026, 10:03 AM
@OneMoreTime - I'm not the biggest Snyder guy. But he did write the story for 2017's WW.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/10/2026, 9:23 AM
I'm excited to see this on the Thursday release day... but Campea is a joke.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 6/10/2026, 9:27 AM
They should have just casted Will Poulter. He’s a much better actor than Allcock. Could’ve easily have grown his hair out a bit.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/10/2026, 9:29 AM
I'll check it out when it reaches home video
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/10/2026, 9:32 AM
Of course, only she can save the universe.
Gunn's Superman is a loser ass whiney emotionally immature bitch.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/10/2026, 9:37 AM
Forgot to mention one of his "insiders" said it was just ok
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/10/2026, 9:38 AM

Supergirl: "Only She Can Save The Universe"

Talk about wearing out and cheapening that overused phrase.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/10/2026, 9:51 AM
@DocSpock - I think a better tagline would be "Superman's a bitch. Girls get it done!"
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/10/2026, 9:39 AM
Can't wait to see this. I'm hoping we get more LOBO in future projects.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/10/2026, 9:48 AM
The posters have all looked terrible for this. But I think this is actually looking pretty good fun from the latest trailers. JM looked liked he was having a good time in that bar clip.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/10/2026, 10:01 AM
I guess since Superman 2025 couldn’t save the day in his own movie 🤦🏾‍♂️makes since give the drunken teenager a chance 😂😂😂This movie isn’t selling tickets & even Gunn followers is such a small group that DC is failing with just their support for viewerships & to buy merch. All Supergirl toys are “on sale” in Walmart already. 😮
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/10/2026, 10:05 AM
I thought the story was about her helping that little girl not get killed by Krampus? What's the fate of the universe have to do with this?

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