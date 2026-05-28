Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Concept Art Highlights Final Costume Design For Angela Del Toro's White Tiger

The first season of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again left little doubt that Angela Del Toro would take up the mantle of White Tiger following the execution of her uncle, Hector Ayala, by a crooked cop after the vigilante was acquitted of the murder of an off-duty police officer, and sure enough, Angela suited up in season 2.

Del Toro's White Tiger costume was definitely influenced by her uncle's mostly comic-accurate suit, but toned down the "superhero" look for what basically amounted to a sweater, hoodie and bandana.

Angela also inherited Hector's White Tiger amulet, which Matt Murdock confirmed as the source of his client's mystical abilities in season 1. Unfortunately, the only indication that his niece was granted similar superpowers was a brief shot of the hero seemingly demonstrating enhanced agility during the courtroom riot in the season 2 finale.

We expect to see the White Tiger in the currently shooting third season, but is there a chance she might also join the Young Avengers at some point? “

"Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye was really impactful for me," actress Camila Rodriguez said in a recent interview. "I love her work and would absolutely love to work with her someday,” Rodriguez offered. “And there’s another actress I’m really interested in because I know she’s joining the Spider-Man universe, Sadie Sink. I’d love to meet her and work with her one day. I can’t confirm or deny anything, but I’m crossing my fingers.”

Concept artist Jackson Sze has now shared his final design for Del Toro's White Tiger costume.

"Having worked on Hector's White Tiger look last season, it was interesting to explore how Angela takes on the mantle herself. Hoping to achieve the same iconography of the White Tiger, but fitting it to her particular style," he writes.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."