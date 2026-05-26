The Mandalorian And Grogu's Final Four-Day Opening Weekend Numbers Are In - And They're Lower Than Expected

The Mandalorian And Grogu's Final Four-Day Opening Weekend Numbers Are In - And They're Lower Than Expected

The Mandalorian and Grogu's final Memorial Day weekend numbers are in, and the movie didn't quite manage to crack the $100 million milestone...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 26, 2026 10:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Disney and Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu ended up coming in slightly under the estimated Memorial Day weekend numbers.

The final box office stats are in, and the first Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker made $98 million over the four-day holiday in North America. Disney had projected a four-day domestic opening of $102 million on Sunday, which had dropped to $100 million by Monday evening.

Factoring in overseas takings, and TMAG is currently sitting at $167 million worldwide. The film's reported production budget is $165 million, before the usual P&A costs.

Critics were mixed on the movie, but audiences do seem to be enjoying the big-screen debut of Din Djarin and The Child a lot more. This may not have translated to ticket sales over the weekend, but positive word-of-mouth could work in the family-friendly adventure's favour in the coming weeks.

Check out a new clip and poster at the links below.

Jon Favreau directs and produces the feature spin-off, with Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni also serving as producers.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said of directing his first Star Wars movie in a previous statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

Alien icon Sigourney Weaver is also on board as Ward, a colonel and leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers who previously served as a pilot for the Rebel Alliance. The Clone Wars bounty hunter, Embo, is believed to be the main villain.

Favreau was asked why these characters were chosen to be the focus of the next Star Wars movie during an interview with Total Film.

"I'm not sure what, exactly, why we were asked to do this. I suspect it was because these are characters that people, even who hadn't seen Star Wars, may be aware of, especially Grogu. Baby Yoda was everywhere. And these are two characters that were used to launch Disney Plus, and we made no assumptions when the Mandalorian TV show came on that anybody had seen any Star Wars before. But we also wanted to make it feel authentic to Star Wars, and so the world that we created as the backdrop and the way the characters present themselves were embraced by Star Wars fans, which I really appreciate.

But it also was an inroad for people who may not have ever watched Star Wars on television, and here we are now, seven years after the last film. I think there's an opportunity to present Star Wars to a new audience using these characters as well."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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NGFB
NGFB - 5/26/2026, 10:52 PM
When exactly did we all start to care about the "box office"? Ugg.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/26/2026, 10:55 PM
@NGFB - A long time ago, actually. 2015/2016 was probably the watershed moment.
NGFB
NGFB - 5/26/2026, 11:00 PM
@EskimoJ - what is this "watershed moment" you speak of?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/26/2026, 11:09 PM
The opening weekend haul may be disappointing for Star Wars as a franchise but it’s pretty good for a movie spinoff of a tv show from a IP that hasn’t had a big screen release for 7 years or so (especially since it’s already made back its production budget atleast).

Obviously it’s legs will depend on the second weekend but even if it doesn’t do all that well , I honestly fully expect it to kill on streaming aswell as via merchandising but we’ll see.

Anyway in regards to that clip , the Anzellans will always make me laugh and “a big pipe , huh” is no exception lol!!.

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