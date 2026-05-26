Star Wars Jedi Lead Cal Kestis Will Feature In Future Stories, Confirms Disney Representative

Star Wars Jedi Lead Cal Kestis Will Feature In Future Stories, Confirms Disney Representative

Ahead of the third Star Wars Jedi video game, it's been confirmed that there are plans for more Cal Kestis stories moving forward, leading to renewed hopes for a live-action adventure of some sort.

News
By JoshWilding - May 26, 2026 09:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: GameRant (via SFFGazette.com)

The popularity of the Star Wars Jedi video games, Fallen Order and Survivor, has led to continued speculation—and demand from fans—that their Force-wielding protagonist, Cal Kestis, might one day appear on the big or small screen.

Rumours have swirled for a while now that Gotham and TRON: Ares star Cameron Monaghan will likely reprise this role in a live-action setting. A third game is on the way, of course, but as the series is set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, it wouldn't be that tricky for an older Cal to make his presence felt in, say, the "Mandoverse," for example.

In a new report from GameRant (via SFFGazette.com), remarks from an unnamed Disney representative confirm that there are plans for Cal beyond the games.

"'Never say never. We've got his lightsaber in the park. We've got more Cal stories coming,'" the Disney rep said, before the site added, "This direct confirmation was shared by a Disney representative during a conversation with GameRant, indicating a strong corporate commitment to the hero's future."

Cal Kestis is a Force-sensitive human male and a Jedi Knight who survived the Great Jedi Purge during the rise of the Galactic Empire. Born during the final years of the Galactic Republic, he trained as a Padawan under Jedi Master Jaro Tapal. When Order 66 was executed, clone troopers turned on their Jedi commanders, and Tapal sacrificed himself to allow the young Padawan to escape. 

Kestis fled to the planet Bracca, where he lived in hiding for several years as a rigger for the Scrapper Guild, suppressing his Force abilities to avoid detection. His life changed when he used the Force publicly to save a friend, drawing the attention of the Empire’s Inquisitors.

Rescued by the former Jedi Cere Junda and pilot Greez Dritus aboard the Stinger Mantis, Kestis joined a quest to protect a holocron listing Force-sensitive children and rebuild the Jedi Order. Accompanied by his loyal droid BD-1, Kestis honed his connection to the Force and constructed a new lightsaber. He emerged as a key figure in the early resistance against the Empire, though we've yet to learn how his story ends. 

Assuming he doesn't die in the planned third instalment, the door is open to telling any number of stories with Cal moving forward. Some of the stories referred to above could even be set between the games, while we also can't rule out an adaptation of them. 

"I've seen a lot of chatter online about that. [Laughs] It could be really interesting," former Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy previously said when she was asked about a live-action debut for Cal Kestis. "It's not something that's front and center right at the moment, but what's interesting in the company that we do is that everybody across all these different lines of business, we all talk to one another."

Now, the ball is in new Lucasfilm co-President Dave Filoni's court. The comments above are by no means confirmation of live-action plans for Cal, as they could be referring to everything from books and comics to Cal having an expanded role in the Disney Parks.

Galaxy's Edge no longer worries too much about its sequel trilogy-era setting, as The Mandalorian, Han Solo, and Darth Vader can all now be found wandering around. With any luck, though, there are plans for Cal in live-action, or failing that, animation.

What would you like to see from Star Wars Jedi's Cal Kestis moving forward? As always, weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Every Star Wars Movie Ranked (Including The Mandalorian And Grogu) According To Rotten Tomatoes Scores
Related:

Every Star Wars Movie Ranked (Including The Mandalorian And Grogu) According To Rotten Tomatoes Scores
Lanterns Writer Damon Lindelof Opens Up On Being Fired From His Star Wars Movie (And Plans For Rey)
Recommended For You:

Lanterns Writer Damon Lindelof Opens Up On Being Fired From His Star Wars Movie (And Plans For Rey)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/26/2026, 9:41 PM
Naah lets wait till he gets into his 40s so he can longer play the part ..lets do another 5 movies on Rey Skywanker Palpapantone

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder