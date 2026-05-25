The Batman Part II Will Seemingly Keep The Same Batmobile - But What About Bruce Wayne's Batsuit?

The Batman Part II begins filming next month, and with Liverpool, England, once again doubling for Gotham City, there's a strong chance we'll get to see the cast on set.

Hopefully, that will include Batman...and his new Batsuit? A fan recently visited the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, and learned that the Caped Crusader's Batmobile from 2022's The Batman had been removed because it's being used for "production."

The Batsuit, however, was still there, leading to some pretty convincing speculation that Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne will get a new costume in The Batman Part II. It makes sense, but there are some caveats worth bearing in mind.

For starters, it's highly doubtful that a big-budget movie would recycle an old Batsuit, especially one that's been on display for a while. The Batmobile is a little different as it's a hugely expensive vehicle that can come in handy, even if it's just for camera tests like the ones recently shared by filmmaker Matt Reeves.

It's also worth remembering that The Batman Part II takes place a short amount of time after the first movie. It's doubtful that the hero has completely redesigned his look, so we'd only expect some cosmetic tweaks rather than a full-blown new costume. For now, though, we'll have to wait and see.

"It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff," Pattinson previously said of suiting up for the first time. "I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, 'It does feel quite transformative!' He was like, 'I would hope it does!!! You’re literally in the Batsuit.'"

He continued, "You do feel very powerful immediately. And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, 'Yeah I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.'"

Story details for The Batman Part II are under wraps, though we know the movie is set during winter. On the villain front, multiple reports have pointed to the spotlight being put on Harvey Dent, his wife, Gilda, and the District Attorney's father, Christopher.

During a recent interview, Sebastian Stan said he has "many roles" in the sequel, and confirmed that he's been working with hair and makeup teams to figure out how Two-Face's disfigurement will look. Many fans remain convinced that it's a misdirect, though, with Hush–or perhaps an amalgamation of him and Harvey—another compelling possibility.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, Gil Perez-Abraham, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.