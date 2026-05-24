UPDATE: The Mandalorian And Grogu Set For $167M Global Debut After Bigger-Than-Expected U.S. Box Office Haul

UPDATE: The Mandalorian And Grogu Set For $167M Global Debut After Bigger-Than-Expected U.S. Box Office Haul

The Mandalorian and Grogu is slightly exceeding expectations at the domestic box office, meaning that The Mandalorian follow-up could have a global bow of $167 million, topping previous estimates.

News
By JoshWilding - May 24, 2026 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: SFFGazette.com

UPDATE: Variety reveals that The Mandalorian and Grogu is now on track to open with $82 million over the three-day weekend, and an estimated $102 million over the four-day Memorial Day holiday. 

As the trade explains, "It's significant for any film to debut above $100 million in post-pandemic times [but] a truer test of commercial viability will be the film’s second weekend in theaters. That’ll indicate whether 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' is just appealing to fans of the franchise, or if the movie can become a breakout among family crowds."

At the international box office, The Mandalorian and Grogu grossed $64 million for a global start of $145 million over the three days and $165 million over the four.

The Mandalorian and Grogu's Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 62%, and with 89% on the fan-generated Popcornmeter—along with an impressive CinemaScore—it seems Lucasfilm has delivered a genuine crowd-pleaser with its first Star Wars movie since 2019.

Will that translate to box office success? While some insiders have claimed that merchandise is vastly more important than ticket sales, the movie is still off to a solid start, with $33 million on Friday and an estimated $25.5 million on Saturday for a revised $97 million to $98 million four-day debut. That's up from yesterday's $91 million to $96 million predictions.

The Mandalorian and Grogu's Saturday is higher than Solo: A Star Wars Story's $24.6 million, so a $100 million opening is still in play. 

The 2018 spin-off also opened over Memorial Day weekend. While Solo was considered a box office disappointment, a change in directors and extensive reshoots meant it cost almost as much as its eventual global haul: $393 million. 

Jon Favreau's big-screen follow-up to The Mandalorian, in contrast, cost a modest $160 million to produce, meaning it should break even. Profitability is another matter, but as one talent rep tells Deadline, "Sometimes these movies make more in merchandise than the actual movie."

That's an interesting narrative, but The Mandalorian franchise does shift a lot of toys, and the adorable Grogu has a huge role in this movie. Word-of-mouth will be crucial, and could help this fan-favourite duo soar in the weeks ahead.

The trade has heard that the international box office is somewhere around $69 million, pointing to The Mandalorian and Grogu having a worldwide bow of $167 million. That's slightly above the original $160 million estimate, but that overseas number has dipped from an extended $80 million. 

Elsewhere, Focus Features and filmmaker Curry Barker's horror hit Obsession had a strong second weekend with an expected $19.9 million, an increase from its $17.2 million debut. Michael is eyeing a third-place finish with $18.5 million (also over three days) after crossing $300 million domestically on Friday. Globally, it's closing in on $800 million. 

Further down the top ten is Mortal Kombat II, which scored a solid $1.5 million on Friday to hit $68 million in the U.S. It should make something between $5 million and $6 million during its third weekend, and it has all the makings of a modest hit for Warner Bros. 

"The Mandalorian and Grogu is a fun, pulpy reminder that Star Wars doesn’t need to grow up; it just needs to be entertaining," we said in our review"Jon Favreau's action-packed love letter delivers exactly the crowd-pleasing adventure fans have been craving."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. It's produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce,  with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is now playing in theaters. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/24/2026, 5:46 AM
Id reckon this will be frontloaded. It was enjoyable like any Clone Wars animated episode from Filoni but it will be forgettable with no stakes or lore involved.

Hope Filoni starts to get working on a new trilogy after Starfighter. We need lore heavy films in theaters. I became a SW fan because of how great he handled the CW series and everything after that (but wasnt impressed by Ahsoka)
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/24/2026, 7:48 AM
@vectorsigma - fans say lore and history makes me laugh did fans know lore after watching original trilogy know about darth mail hell no fans know about dath maul by watching episode one who created lore and history NOT fans who not experts on Star Wars lore and history always changes with fandom stuff comics video games fans act there they created characters know things about serirs before wathcing series and movies read books play games make me laugh fans are NOT. Experts people who work and created Star Wars are experts fans know what we watch read and play we learn what people work on pre and history want us to know not other way around.,

Fans always think they cray stuff they learn by watch think there creators is one big joke it changes same with history and lore Spider-Man comics did Spider-Man fans know he was going to evolve with night vision organic powers stings organic webs in evolve or die series , didnfans kniw about venom when Spider-Man 284 came out in sorts before Spider-Man 300 hell no fans are not experts on anything at all ever
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/24/2026, 8:49 AM
@vectorsigma - the only thing that would bring me back is if they do a trilogy set between the original and the sequel trilogy and recast the OG main cast.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/24/2026, 9:02 AM
@Ryguy88 - having gone trhough the complete CW seried and all the related shows, I can say that Filoni can deliver great things in SW. Maul Shadow Lord is the latest example

Now that he has control, i have high hopes we can get those kinds of epic stories in theaters.

But i dont think he needs to recast or be limited to those eras. Well thought out cameos should be enough imo, it can also give the OG cast "Legendary" status
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/24/2026, 9:41 AM
@Ryguy88 - The only thing that would bring me back is if they redo or recon the awful sequel trilogy, making it closer to the EU and carrying on the Skywalker legacy with their children (biological children of the OG characters) going into the future of SW. otherwise, it’s a pass for me
Mongrol
Mongrol - 5/24/2026, 2:27 PM
@Ryguy88 -

They had that chance with Rogue One being the first of a trilogy set between the originals.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 5/24/2026, 6:06 AM
Sheesh, HORRIBLE opening for a four day holiday weekend, especially with less people traveling than usual and will drop like a stone next neek. Easily a 65+% percent drop.
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/24/2026, 6:12 AM
@Waifuslayer2 - not much competition next week, at least i don’t think there will be. Might not make quite as much, but I think it can keep the number 1 spot. Seems like the audience is enjoying the movie so maybe it might be more of a 50-55% drop.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 5/24/2026, 6:15 AM
@Waifuslayer2 - oh and it'll be on D+ in like, a month and a half. Concensus is it's hardly theatrical quality and the story makes qns absolutely nothing, so people will just wait it out.

It's just so disappointing. The Mandolrian should have been the coolest thing we've had since the OT, but they wrote themselves into a Corner creatively panicked and went back to the status quo before the new season even started. Oh and the [frick]ing RUINED BOBA FETT in the process.

I'm sick of the low effort fan service kiddie shit. Either commit to the NT or recon it completely and embrace the critisisms and MOVE ON!
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/24/2026, 7:51 AM
@Waifuslayer2 - can’t believe saything this people either tired of serirs only want to see on tv or they want to spend more time outside with people not phone zombies should have did seasosn one in theater first then lead off with tv do backwards was bad move all they can count on is fans see it and kids and fans who like grogu and mandolorian fantastic four movie situation all over again wxpect fans give it profit new fans don’t care or want be out side do stuff summer bad time for movies unless there holiday you can’t count on in that time
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/24/2026, 8:27 AM
@epc1122 - Backrooms is tracking as much as $50 million. Set for A24’s highest opening. Pre-sales are on pace with Scream 7 which opened just over $60 million.

That seems to be legitimate competition.
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/24/2026, 8:39 AM
@thedrudo - it’ll be interesting to see. Superman 25 was also tracking much higher than it ended up getting the first weekend so I’m not sure how much I trust tracking. Sometimes estimates are higher and sometimes it’s lower. I think mandelorian was tracking lower than actual but I’m not sure if the rainy weather has anything to do with it. At least by me. I think that there’s still an embargo on the reviews for back room which may be an indication that critics didn’t like it. Time will tell though. I can see mandelorian having anywhere between 45-65% decline next week.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 5/24/2026, 11:48 AM
@thedrudo - My kids aren't interested in Mando or the SW universe but they all want to go see Backrooms and my boy and his mates all went to see Obsession this week.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 5/24/2026, 6:10 AM
Star Wars invented the movie merchandise craze. Between kids, collectibles, and Lego, they’ll easily make that budget back twice over.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2026, 6:20 AM
@ElJefe - yep

George Lucas making a deal with the studio before the original trilogy came out to trade his directors salary for full rights to the films & merchandising was a genius move since the toy sales exploded which could be the case now too when Grogu plushies & such are sold.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/24/2026, 10:06 AM
@TheVisionary25 - that’s a huge gamble for Lucas but really genius. I truly wonder who advised him or what did he see from the
Market to know he had a mega hit on his hands
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/24/2026, 7:52 AM
It’s a movie for kids. Of course it’s going to do well.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/24/2026, 8:25 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - No kids' movies have done poorly?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2026, 7:54 AM
That’s a pretty sweet homage poster to The Empire Strikes Back…

User Comment Image

Anyway , a 167 million or so debut for a movie that had a 160 million production budget isn’t bad imo but will be interesting to see how much it drops in the second weekend domestically atleast since that will show if it has legs or not…

I think one factor it has going for it is that with the exception of The Sheep Detectives , there isn’t really anything for kids to watch in theaters right now and won’t really be until Toy Story 5.

I know we get MOTU on June 5th but unless that movie has positive WOM , i sadly don’t see it doing very well theatrically which could benefit The Mandalorian & Grogu but we’ll see.

Also , please correct me if I’m wrong but SW i feel usually tends to do better in the states then overseas so if that’s the case then the latter haul being lower makes sense i feel.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2026, 8:28 AM
In other Box office news…

It’s great to see Obsession become such a big box office hit through WOM mainly so congrats to Curry Barker and the rest of the cast & crew.

I really want to check it out atleast for Inde Navarette’s critically acclaimed performance since I’m happy for her having seen her in Superman & Lois so it’s nice to see someone from that show going up in the industry.

User Comment Image

In regards to Michael , i guess I shouldn’t too surprised that it’s doing as well as it is but almost 800 million for a musical biopic is nuts (second only behind Bohemian Rhapsody).

I saw it with my family and thought it was decent at best…

Definitely surface level but still engaging due to the performances (especially Jaafar Jackson & Colman Domingo) and of course , the music itself.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/24/2026, 9:46 AM
That's a pretty desperate ploy to invoke the old TESB movie poster artwork for a measley tv show. 🤣

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/24/2026, 10:10 AM
Saw it with my family. We all loved it!

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/24/2026, 10:15 AM
@SuperCat -
User Comment Image
ElBlancoChoco
ElBlancoChoco - 5/24/2026, 10:17 AM
Reboot the entire franchise at this point. If Disney is going to piss all over Star Wars, and keep giving diminishing returns, at least make it cohesive. Sick of pretending that Star Wars is some sacred cow that can't be treated like every other property. Reboot the shit out of it.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 5/24/2026, 12:23 PM
This is the way or will it be a dead end?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/24/2026, 2:13 PM
But el apetito es patroco a mi me pa meter en el encontré
NGFB
NGFB - 5/24/2026, 2:14 PM
I could not care less about "box office". If I want to go out to see a movie on the big screen I will. But yay, let's all hope something fails based on "box office".
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/24/2026, 2:15 PM
I remember when Star Wars movies were the main events of whatever year they released in; now they're no different than any other generic movie that gets released on a regular basis.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 5/24/2026, 2:20 PM
Glad to see this doing well. It was a fun movie.

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