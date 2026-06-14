Spider-Man: Brand New Day Synopsis Teases The Movie's Big Bad "No One Can Even See"

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Synopsis Teases The Movie's Big Bad &quot;No One Can Even See&quot;

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day synopsis has been released ahead of Wednesday's trailer launch, and it teases the movie's lead villain, who seems to be pulling the strings from the shadows.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 14, 2026 11:06 AM EST

Tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day go on sale this Wednesday, and we anticipate a new trailer also being released (especially as two versions have already leaked online and remain readily available on social media). 

In the meantime, the movie's official website has been updated with another synopsis. This one finally sheds some light on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's big bad, confirming that it's "a powerful villain no one can even see." 

The aforementioned leaked trailer showed someone—widely believed to be Sadie Sink's mysterious character—hopping from person to person, controlling their minds. Later, she seemingly takes control of The Hulk and turns him savage, but if the Jean Grey rumours are true, why is the mutant playing villain in a Spider-Man movie? 

"It's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker," reads the synopsis. "Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control."

"But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see," it adds. "The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them."

We also have final credits for the movie, confirming it was written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. 

There are rumblings on social media about Jackal being Spider-Man: Brand New Day's secret villain, and a modified version of the Carrion Virus could explain the mind-control side of things. Still, for now, it seems Marvel Studios intends to use this movie to introduce one of the founding members of the X-Men with Jean. 

Check out the teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day below, and keep checking back here for updates on the movie as we have them.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/14/2026, 11:35 AM

I hoped they would get rid of sh!tty 3 Stooges MJ/Ned/Flash in this movie, but for the obvious reasons, they probably won't.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/14/2026, 11:41 AM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Synopsis Teases the Movie's Big Bad "No One Can Even See"

User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/14/2026, 11:42 AM
𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙡 𝙎𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙞𝙤𝙨 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙖 𝘽𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙥

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/14/2026, 11:52 AM
@FireGunn - Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to have a massive North American opening weekend, with projections aiming to surpass the $260.1 million debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/14/2026, 11:54 AM
@FireGunn - do you know what the word flop means other than flop sweat
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/14/2026, 11:46 AM
Marvel, Bigger, Stronger, Better Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day..........


User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/14/2026, 11:48 AM
A villain no one can see. John Cena confirmed as the big bad!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/14/2026, 11:54 AM
Sadie better be the spider queen or whatever equivalent comic book character there was I forget exactly. But if they introduce Jean Grey in this movie before they actually reboot the franchise, it tells me that they're going to use the snap as a way to introduce mutants instead of fully starting over. If they do this it will not work out in the long run. I bet every [frick]ing nickel I have. Fire baldy like they fired Kathleen
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/14/2026, 12:25 PM
@bobevanz - User Comment Image
Gnostic
Gnostic - 6/14/2026, 12:29 PM
I just found out yesterday that Spider-Man does in fact have a body hopping villain that is related to the Jackal. The Jackal is rumored to be in the movie and there is “Green Jackal” beer in the movie. Read this for context:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carrion_(comics)#Sentient_virus

But I don’t think the body hopper is actually Carrion, but an amalgamation of another Spider-Man villain who also worked with the Jackal - the Queen. The Queen made her comic debut in “Spectacular Spider-Man: Disassembled”. In the opening of the story she freezes people around the city before taking control of them (both scenes even show people in a restaurant being affected). In Spider-Island, she teams up with the Jackal to make a virus that mutates people and makes them vulnerable to the Queen’s control. So I suspect that Miles Warren is behind the Green Jackal beer, and that beer has a virus in it that makes them vulnerable to the body hopper’s control. In the trailer we see that some people aren’t affected by the energy wave (Frank and some people running behind him), and I assume that is because they aren’t infected by the virus…yet.

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