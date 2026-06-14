Spider-Man: Brand New Day Synopsis Teases the Movie's Big Bad "No One Can Even See"

Tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day go on sale this Wednesday, and we anticipate a new trailer also being released (especially as two versions have already leaked online and remain readily available on social media).

In the meantime, the movie's official website has been updated with another synopsis. This one finally sheds some light on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's big bad, confirming that it's "a powerful villain no one can even see."

The aforementioned leaked trailer showed someone—widely believed to be Sadie Sink's mysterious character—hopping from person to person, controlling their minds. Later, she seemingly takes control of The Hulk and turns him savage, but if the Jean Grey rumours are true, why is the mutant playing villain in a Spider-Man movie?

"It's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker," reads the synopsis. "Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control."

"But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see," it adds. "The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them."

We also have final credits for the movie, confirming it was written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes.

There are rumblings on social media about Jackal being Spider-Man: Brand New Day's secret villain, and a modified version of the Carrion Virus could explain the mind-control side of things. Still, for now, it seems Marvel Studios intends to use this movie to introduce one of the founding members of the X-Men with Jean.

Check out the teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day below, and keep checking back here for updates on the movie as we have them.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.