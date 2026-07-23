Ebenezer: Johnny Depp Is Back In First Trailer For Ti West's A Christmas Carol Adaptation

Paramount Pictures has debuted the first official teaser trailer for Ebenezer, its upcoming adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol that marks Johnny Depp's long-awaited return to the big screen.

The holiday comedy will retell the classic tale while adding new backstory for the titular Ebenezer Scrooge. Earlier this year at CinemaCon, Depp expressed his excitement about taking on the iconic role, sharing, “It really has been an extraordinary privilege,” before noting his lifelong reverence for the original story: “I have been obsessed with it since I was a little child.”

Depp surprised fans with a pop-up appearance during San Diego Comic-Con earlier today, even interacting with a few attendees dressed as two of his most iconic characters: Captain Jack Sparrow and the Mad Hatter.

This marks Depp's first lead role in six years and his first big-budget theatrical release since 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Despite his turbulent past few years, there seems to be genuine interest in the project from the general public as audiences look to see whether the three-time Oscar-nominated actor can regain his classic form.

Over the past few years, he has appeared in The Professor, City of Lies, Waiting for the Barbarians, Minamata, and Jeanne du Barry—modestly budgeted projects that found varying degrees of success. He also recently wrapped Marc Webb's upcoming action-thriller Day Drinker, where he stars alongside Madelyn Cline and Penélope Cruz.

In addition to Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl; Alice in Wonderland), the cast features Rupert Grint (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone; Knock at the Cabin), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie; Birdman), Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire; Me Before You), Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens; Murder on the Orient Express), Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice; House of the Dragon), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals; Red, White & Royal Blue), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve; The Inbetweeners Movie), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders; Halo), with Tramell Tillman (Severance; Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning) and Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring; X-Men).

Ti West (Pearl; X) directed the film, with a screenplay from Nathaniel Halpern (Tales from the Loop; Legion).

Ebenezer hits theaters on November 13!

Watch the official trailer below:

The name you know. The story you don’t. Johnny Depp is Ebenezer Scrooge in #EbenezerMovie - only in theatres November 13. pic.twitter.com/SWPltPkRmT — Ebenezer (@ebenezermovie) July 23, 2026

First Look At Johnny Depp in #Ebenezer pic.twitter.com/uLncsQjIr1 — The Film Collective (@_FilmCollective) July 24, 2026