Ebenezer: Johnny Depp Is Back In First Trailer For Ti West's A Christmas Carol Adaptation

Ebenezer: Johnny Depp Is Back In First Trailer For Ti West's A Christmas Carol Adaptation

Earlier today, Johnny Depp made a surprise return to SDCC to debut the first official teaser trailer for Ti West's Ebenezer, where he stars as the title character in a new take on A Christmas Carol!

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 23, 2026 11:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy

Paramount Pictures has debuted the first official teaser trailer for Ebenezer, its upcoming adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol that marks Johnny Depp's long-awaited return to the big screen.

The holiday comedy will retell the classic tale while adding new backstory for the titular Ebenezer Scrooge. Earlier this year at CinemaCon, Depp expressed his excitement about taking on the iconic role, sharing, “It really has been an extraordinary privilege,” before noting his lifelong reverence for the original story: “I have been obsessed with it since I was a little child.

Depp surprised fans with a pop-up appearance during San Diego Comic-Con earlier today, even interacting with a few attendees dressed as two of his most iconic characters: Captain Jack Sparrow and the Mad Hatter.

This marks Depp's first lead role in six years and his first big-budget theatrical release since 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Despite his turbulent past few years, there seems to be genuine interest in the project from the general public as audiences look to see whether the three-time Oscar-nominated actor can regain his classic form.

Over the past few years, he has appeared in The Professor, City of Lies, Waiting for the Barbarians, Minamata, and Jeanne du Barry—modestly budgeted projects that found varying degrees of success. He also recently wrapped Marc Webb's upcoming action-thriller Day Drinker, where he stars alongside Madelyn Cline and Penélope Cruz.

In addition to Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl; Alice in Wonderland), the cast features Rupert Grint (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone; Knock at the Cabin), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie; Birdman), Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire; Me Before You), Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens; Murder on the Orient Express), Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice; House of the Dragon), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals; Red, White & Royal Blue), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve; The Inbetweeners Movie), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders; Halo), with Tramell Tillman (Severance; Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning) and Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring; X-Men).

Ti West (Pearl; X) directed the film, with a screenplay from Nathaniel Halpern (Tales from the Loop; Legion).

Ebenezer hits theaters on November 13!

Watch the official trailer below: 

This November, Johnny Depp is Ebenezer Scrooge. The name you know, the story you don’t. From Ti West, EBENEZER also stars Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, with Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen.

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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DraculaX
DraculaX - 7/24/2026, 12:06 AM
Was he drunk for this one too?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/24/2026, 12:21 AM

Barfus maximus.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/24/2026, 12:46 AM
Another Jonathan "THE JABARI STRETCHER" Majors joint
Methos5000
Methos5000 - 7/24/2026, 12:47 AM
Good for him
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/24/2026, 12:49 AM
Good to see Depp back. Looks like it could be a fun watch.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/24/2026, 1:09 AM
Ti West made some genuinely gripping movies (Trigger Man, House of the Devil, The Sacrament and even Innkeepers) but he kind of fizzled into cheap Diet Tarantino like movies with his “X” films.

I’m glad to see him getting to make something with real star power and greater production resources but he’s honestly a head scratcher for “A Christmas Carol” which is a thoroughly Christian and moral tale
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/24/2026, 1:24 AM
Johnny Depp... 🤢
dracula
dracula - 7/24/2026, 1:33 AM
Good for him

Hopefully this isnt just Jack Sparrow in a different costume like he kind of did for a while

Doubt this will get him back to where he was but can be the first stwp
KineticAce
KineticAce - 7/24/2026, 1:33 AM
It’s good to see Depp back. Looks like a fun holiday movie.

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