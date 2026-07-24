Avengers: Doomsday: A Third Latverian Witch Has Been Revealed At San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Studios has updated its San Diego Comic-Con display for the third day in a row, swapping out the green and yellow Latverian witches for one clad in purple. What, if anything, does this mean for Avengers: Doomsday?

That's the question on everyone's minds this week. There are no examples of Doctor Doom having a coven of witches in the comics, though there have been rumours for months now that he'll have a group of followers comprised of familiar faces (potentially led by Doctor Strange).

If these were just a group of generic Latverian witches, then odds are they'd all be dressed in green. There must be a reason for giving them different colours, though there's always a chance that's because they...looked cool? We'll have to wait and see.

A collectable pin currently on sale at the event, meanwhile, has revealed new promo shots of the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. We'll be seeing a lot of stylised pieces like this in the coming months, especially as more merchandise is revealed.

"We didn't want to just bring Tony Stark back," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently said of casting Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. "The ending of Avengers: Endgame was one of our proudest moments, seeing audiences worldwide react to Tony's sacrifice, so we didn't want him to just return 'magically.' But in Marvel, there are many opportunities to see actors return in new ways."

"When we were casting for Doctor Doom, we said: we need to find the greatest actor in the world. Doctor Doom is one of the most interesting characters. He's intelligent, has an extremely high IQ; he can be a villain, but he also sees himself as a hero. We went to see Oppenheimer—for which he won an Oscar—and we finally realized."

"Just like when we were casting Captain America, we didn't want to exclude Chris Evans just because he'd played other Marvel characters, and in this situation, we thought: how great, bold, and risky it would be to bring back our most famous hero to play our most famous villain. Thank goodness, he agreed," Feige concluded.

Back to Doom's Latverian Witches, who are they? As of right now, we know there are three of them, and we'd bet on the Scarlet Witch and Clea being among them, but we'd love to hear your theories in the comments section.

Check out this new look at Avengers: Doomsday below.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.