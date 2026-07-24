Avengers: Doomsday: A Third Latverian Witch Has Been Revealed At San Diego Comic-Con

Avengers: Doomsday: A Third Latverian Witch Has Been Revealed At San Diego Comic-Con

We've seen a green witch and a yellow witch, and now, Marvel Studios has revealed a purple Latverian Witch from Avengers: Doomsday. We also have a new look at the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios has updated its San Diego Comic-Con display for the third day in a row, swapping out the green and yellow Latverian witches for one clad in purple. What, if anything, does this mean for Avengers: Doomsday

That's the question on everyone's minds this week. There are no examples of Doctor Doom having a coven of witches in the comics, though there have been rumours for months now that he'll have a group of followers comprised of familiar faces (potentially led by Doctor Strange).

If these were just a group of generic Latverian witches, then odds are they'd all be dressed in green. There must be a reason for giving them different colours, though there's always a chance that's because they...looked cool? We'll have to wait and see.

A collectable pin currently on sale at the event, meanwhile, has revealed new promo shots of the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. We'll be seeing a lot of stylised pieces like this in the coming months, especially as more merchandise is revealed.

"We didn't want to just bring Tony Stark back," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently said of casting Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. "The ending of Avengers: Endgame was one of our proudest moments, seeing audiences worldwide react to Tony's sacrifice, so we didn't want him to just return 'magically.' But in Marvel, there are many opportunities to see actors return in new ways."

"When we were casting for Doctor Doom, we said: we need to find the greatest actor in the world. Doctor Doom is one of the most interesting characters. He's intelligent, has an extremely high IQ; he can be a villain, but he also sees himself as a hero. We went to see Oppenheimer—for which he won an Oscar—and we finally realized."

"Just like when we were casting Captain America, we didn't want to exclude Chris Evans just because he'd played other Marvel characters, and in this situation, we thought: how great, bold, and risky it would be to bring back our most famous hero to play our most famous villain. Thank goodness, he agreed," Feige concluded. 

Back to Doom's Latverian Witches, who are they? As of right now, we know there are three of them, and we'd bet on the Scarlet Witch and Clea being among them, but we'd love to hear your theories in the comments section. 

Check out this new look at Avengers: Doomsday below.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/24/2026, 1:00 PM
Purple makes me think it's Clea.
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/24/2026, 1:08 PM
@MCUKnight11 - that's why I said purple and re... scarlet yesterday, since I expect Clea and Wanda to be amongst the coven. Green and orange are probably Black Swan and Cynthia von Doom
DarthUrderer
DarthUrderer - 7/24/2026, 1:21 PM
@bkmeijer1 - have they revealed a red one? If yes, then green may be *the* OG green witch.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/24/2026, 1:26 PM
@DarthUrderer - do you mean Death? That would be pretty dope
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/24/2026, 1:16 PM
the death eaters
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/24/2026, 1:20 PM
Railer
Railer - 7/24/2026, 1:24 PM
The Ancient One Tilda Swanson is yellow.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/24/2026, 1:27 PM
@Railer - that would a cool twist. Would she follow Doom willingly though?
Nomi
Nomi - 7/24/2026, 1:26 PM
Woke ass shit
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/24/2026, 1:32 PM
@Nomi - that’s ridiculous.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/24/2026, 1:28 PM
Wanda, Agatha and Charlize Theron.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/24/2026, 1:33 PM
@HashTagSwagg - and your mom
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/24/2026, 1:33 PM
@HashTagSwagg -Sue Storm in Green, Wanda and Clea
WaffeX
WaffeX - 7/24/2026, 1:28 PM
all witches are Scarlet Witch from different dimensions
MrKayDeeBee
MrKayDeeBee - 7/24/2026, 1:40 PM
I believe the witches are the physical manifestation of the Infinity Stones
WaffeX
WaffeX - 7/24/2026, 1:42 PM
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/24/2026, 1:44 PM
@WaffeX - Terrible
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/24/2026, 1:46 PM
I've been waiting years to use gifs muahaha
User Comment Image

This is to sell merchandise just like every other thing they do
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/24/2026, 1:49 PM
Really the only issue I have with this casting is that we won't see my favorite metal on metal battle in all of MARVEL: Iron Man vs Doctor Doom. Unless we see some surprise variant of Iron Man pop up at the last second to help or they managed to somehow bring Tony back too, or maybe a past version of Tony before his death. I think Doomsday feels a bit lifeless to me because in a very real way, Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark WAS literally the foundation in which the MCU was built upon, and an MCU Avengers movie like this, wrapping up Kevins MCU before it all resets and we get new X-Men and new everything else.... Finishing the MCU by bringing everyone back except Tony (and probably Natasha) just feels wrong. So I kinda hope maybe they do get past Tony's help to fight Doom. Hey... Maybe them getting help from the past Tony who's maybe still a bit too selfish, and him finding out he dies and loses his daughter and Pepper, makes him try to do what Steve did by altering events and that's what inadvertently created the Tony-Doom variant. Idk, just randomly spitballin.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/24/2026, 1:50 PM
KangWitch

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