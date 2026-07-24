"The Breakfast Club Meets Inception": Matt Damon Reveals Pitch for The Daniels' New Movie

&quot;The Breakfast Club Meets Inception&quot;: Matt Damon Reveals Pitch for The Daniels' New Movie

Matt Damon drops crazy new pitch details for the Everything Everywhere All at Once director's follow-up film. Read his full reaction inside!

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By MarkJulian - Jul 24, 2026 09:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Official details about Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s (The Daniels) next sci-fi project are still tightly under wraps.

But Matt Damon just dropped a wild premise that should immediately grab the attention of anyone who loved their Oscar-winning hit, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

While out promitng The Oddysey, Damon appeared on The Dan Patrick Show [conversation starts at the 29:19 mark] and described the proejct as, "It's a movie with The Daniels. I think they've kept the scrip under wraps- it's the guys that did Everything Everywhere All at Once. The way they pitched it to me, it's 'The Breakfast Club’ meets ‘Inception’ meets an anime film meets an episode of ‘The John Oliver Show’ that didn't get aired. So, if you liked Everything Everywhere All at Once and all the wildness and all the heart, I think you'll really like this one. It's a really special project."

Following their record-breaking awards sweep for Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Daniels quickly set up their next untitled event movie at Universal Pictures back in February 2024.  The project currently has a November 19, 2027 release date.

Daniel Kwan has previously described the project as an attempt to "listen very deeply to what is happening in the world" and turn those ideas into something fun, entertaining, and reflective of contemporary anxieties.

While plot details have been closely guarded, the trades have described it as a large-scale action sci-fi film with themes of climate change, time travel, and superheroes.

It was reported early on that it's a film about high school students that are attempting to save the world from a future, world-ending disaster but this could be a fake out to keep details from leaking. 

Remember, when Christopher Nolan was assembling the A-list cast for The Odyssey, the buzz around Hollywood was that he was directing everything from a period vamprie move to a sci-fi space film.

The production is expected to start filming in Los Angels in August and wrap in October.

Ryan Gosling was originally going to star but had to drop out film Star Wars: Star Fighter.  He was replaced by Damon, who joined a cast that already included Charles Melton (Beef), Sandra Oh, Sean Kaufman (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Silvia Dionicio (Task), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Jackson Kelly (Imperfect Women), Kerrice Brooks (My Old Ass), and Thalia Dudek (Better Man). 

The film will also mark the feature film debut of platinum singer-songwriter PinkPantheress.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/24/2026, 9:48 PM
?si=JE-Rha3IBIup2HV8

Reboot the MCU and DCU
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2026, 9:56 PM
That sounds wild and completely in line with the Daniels tbh lol…

They tend to have an absurdist/surrealist maximalist genre bending style to them that’s high energy but has this earnest emotional core to it aswell that can be heartfelt & grounds the film so them making a movie like this is in their wheelhouse.

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Anyway , I can’t wait to see this since I especially liked EEAAO!!.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/24/2026, 10:04 PM
That's really really weird
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/24/2026, 10:42 PM
I cant believe it's been 4 years since EEAO. What a perfect film top to bottom, deserved EVERY award. I'm seated for what the [frick] The Daniels want to do next
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