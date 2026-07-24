Avatar: Seven Havens Debut Trailer Drops Alongside Official Premiere Date Of All 26 Episodes

The Avatar animated universe is officially jumping into the future with Avatar: Seven Havens.

During a San Diego Comic-Con panel yesterday evening, Nickelodeon, Avatar Studios, and Paramount+ dropped the first official teaser trailer for the series.

Even better? They confirmed that all 26 episodes of Seven Havens will be available to stream starting October 9.

The project was first announced back in February 2025, during the 20th anniversary celebration of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender cartoon.

In a press statement, Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation remarked, "For two decades, the richly crafted world of Avatar: The Last Airbender has introduced audiences to a world of compelling characters and groundbreaking storylines, captivating fans globally. We can't wait to embark on the next chapter of this epic saga, with a new story set within the Avatarverse, envisioned by the original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko."

Franchise creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are once again back in the showrunner and executive prodcuer chairs for Seven Havens.

Previously, DiMartino and Konietzko stated, "When we created the original series, we never imagined we’d still be expanding the world decades later. This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!"

The voice cast for the series includes Saheli Khan as “Pavi”, Aishu Devan as “Nisha”, Akshay Khanna as “Karthik”, Major Curda as “Jae,” Sakina Jaffrey as “Agam”, Darren Barnet as “Daemin,” Dianne Doan as “Zi,” and Dee Bradley Baker as “Geet” and “Ruhi”.

Be sure to check back at Toonado for more updates as more news and interviews centering around Seven Havens may emerge from Comic-Con.

First look images for ‘AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS’.



The series follows Earthbending twins after a world-shattering disaster where one discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra.



All 26 episodes will release October 9 on Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/ur1iFaN03t — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 23, 2026



Avatar: Seven Havens premieres October 9 only on Paramount+.

Avatar: Seven Havens is an all-new series from creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm, a young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra. In this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.