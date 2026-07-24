Avatar: Seven Havens Debut Trailer Drops Alongside Official Premiere Date Of All 26 Episodes

Avatar: Seven Havens Debut Trailer Drops Alongside Official Premiere Date Of All 26 Episodes

First footage revealed for the Legend of Korra sequel! See what’s next for the Avatar universe with the official SDCC trailer and release details here.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 24, 2026 08:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features
Source: Toonado.com

The Avatar animated universe is officially jumping into the future with Avatar: Seven Havens.

During a San Diego Comic-Con panel yesterday evening, Nickelodeon, Avatar Studios, and Paramount+ dropped the first official teaser trailer for the series.

Even better? They confirmed that all 26 episodes of Seven Havens will be available to stream starting October 9.

The project was first announced back in February 2025, during the 20th anniversary celebration of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender cartoon. 

In a press statement, Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation remarked, "For two decades, the richly crafted world of Avatar: The Last Airbender has introduced audiences to a world of compelling characters and groundbreaking storylines, captivating fans globally. We can't wait to embark on the next chapter of this epic saga, with a new story set within the Avatarverse, envisioned by the original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko."

Franchise creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are once again back in the showrunner and executive prodcuer chairs for Seven Havens

Previously, DiMartino and Konietzko stated, "When we created the original series, we never imagined we’d still be expanding the world decades later. This new incarnation of the Avatarverse is full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters. Get ready to take another epic and emotional adventure!" 

The voice cast for the series includes Saheli Khan as “Pavi”, Aishu Devan as “Nisha”, Akshay Khanna as “Karthik”, Major Curda as “Jae,” Sakina Jaffrey as “Agam”, Darren Barnet as “Daemin,” Dianne Doan as “Zi,” and Dee Bradley Baker as “Geet” and “Ruhi”.

Be sure to check back at Toonado for more updates as more news and interviews centering around Seven Havens may emerge from Comic-Con.


Avatar: Seven Havens premieres October 9 only on Paramount+.

Avatar: Seven Havens is an all-new series from creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm, a young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra. In this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.

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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/24/2026, 8:36 PM
I know they don't have the guts to actually have Korra go evil, but that would by far be the most interesting thing they could do.

They could do flashbacks of Bolin, Mako, and Asami recruiting Zaheer and Kuvira to help take her down.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/24/2026, 8:42 PM
The next chapter, YIP, YIP!
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/24/2026, 8:49 PM
I hate that they're just dropping all 26 episodes at once. It really feels more and more like Paramount don't give a [frick] about Avatar.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2026, 8:55 PM
@asherman93 - that’s not been confirmed yet…

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐀𝐧 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 “𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐬” 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟔 𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞. 𝐀𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝

https://variety.com/2026/tv/news/avatar-seven-havens-release-date-teaser-1236819641/
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2026, 8:52 PM
Wait , I have heard that them releasing all 26 episodes at the same time is not true so is it?.

Anyway the show looks interesting imo and man poor Korra just can’t catch a break , not just in the fandom but in universe aswell (I still like her show overall and feel Nick’s treatment of it hindered the series tbh)

Honestly for anyone who has seen AOS , the whole Avatar being thought of as the destroyer rather then savior angle reminds of season 5 in which Daisy was thought be the “Destroyer of Worlds” but ultimately that was revealed to not be the case which is what I think will ultimately be the case here with Korra aswell.

Aside from that , I really like the more Indian influences on this particular iteration from the music to the character names etc!!.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/24/2026, 8:55 PM
Rule 34 will be wild
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/24/2026, 9:04 PM
They treat this franchise like a battered and bruised wife holy crap! Paramount won't get that merger though so karma wins in the end. Technocrats everywhere
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/24/2026, 9:30 PM
Speaking of which they're in trouble lmao
Paramount Agrees To Not Close Warner Bros. Discovery Transaction Until Next Year Or Until Lawsuit Merits Are Resolved
https://deadline.com/2026/07/paramount-warner-bros-discovery-lawsuit-1237002761/
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/24/2026, 9:20 PM
This looks great and has me really intrigued. Guessing the two girls are twin Avatars, one with the order spirit and the other with the chaos spirit that Korra absorbed. Excited for this. Looks really far in the future and with some sort of spiritual cataclysm.

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