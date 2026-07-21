Overcoming Leaks And Delays, The First Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Reviews Just Dropped

Despite a few bumps in the road, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is officially hitting the big screen, even if it's an extremely exclusive run.

Paramount initially set up three daily screenings from July 24–30 at AMC Burbank Town Center 6 in LA and AMC Empire 25 in NYC. Demand was so wild that tickets instantly sold out, prompting extra showtimes that vanished just as fast.

Throw in a San Diego Comic-Con screening next week, and the hype is real. But if you can't be in those specific crowds, your best bet is Paramount+, where it drops on July 25.

If you're on the fence, early reviews and the initial Rotten Tomatoes score are already trickling in to sway you one way or the other.

Ahead of its premiere, the first reviews have surfaced, along with the pic's Rotten Tomatoes score.

In their review, Collider wrote: "The newest chapter in the Avatar's story is drop-dead gorgeous from start to finish, with that oh-so-rare 2D animation looking better than it ever has before."

IndieWire gave the film a C+ score, stating: "The result is a visually stunning work of animation, and one loaded with enough callbacks and references to the original that it will probably satisfy the show’s very devoted fanbase."

The Wrap was a little more positive in their review, remarking: "It’s powerful stuff, and fans of the series will take away additional nuance, since we know what Aang’s decisions lead to, for better and worse. I suspect everyone else will find the film dazzling visually but undercooked in other ways."

io9 offered up strong praise: "Avatar Aang is a triumph, offering a reminder of how sacrosanct the series’ place remains in the pantheon of animated works all these years later."

Likewise, CBR felt the film was a strong addition to the Avatar franchise: "A sharply plotted, charming film that speaks to the generation who grew up after Avatar: The Last Airbender ended."

The first reviews are in for #AvatarAang: The Last Airbender - currently it’s Fresh at 90% on the Tomatometer, with 10 reviews. https://t.co/YygQCpcoYG pic.twitter.com/MlcdFvtDLi — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) July 20, 2026

Based on the animated series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, this new story in the Avatar universe sees Aang learn of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction. With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender premieres July 25 on Paramount+.

The upcoming film stars Eric Nam as Aang, Dave Bautista as Tagah, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko, and Dionne Quan as Toph.