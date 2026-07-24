Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Teases Plans For Venom Symbiote In The MCU

You may recall that, at the end of 2024, there were rumours that Spider-Man 4—a.k.a. Spider-Man: Brand New Day—would revolve around Peter Parker and Tom Hardy's Venom teaming up to battle Knull.

That obviously didn't pan out, but rumours persist that we'll see Tom Holland's web-slinger wear the alien costume in the next couple of years. With Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, now seems the right time to make it happen, and the actor isn't closing the door on Venom factoring into a future Spider-Man movie.

During a recent Q&A in Mexico, Holland was asked whether the Venom Symbiote will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and replied, "I can't answer that question, but I am sure that one day, we will get to see the Venom Symbiote."

That sounds promising, though it is interesting that Holland appeared to at least tease the notion of it appearing in this next movie. If we are getting Venom in the next trilogy, then it still seems likely that a vengeful Scorpion will don the costume in place of Eddie Brock.

Either way, if Spider-Man doesn't return from Battleworld with the Symbiote in hand, then it will be a missed trick on the MCU's part.

Jon Bernthal has also been doing the rounds to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and ComicBook.com wondered about him potentially donning a comic-accurate Punisher costume with the white gloves and boots.

"I think it’s possible, man. I really do," he said. "It’s been really important to me that we don’t do much not in front of the audience. That we don’t ask the audience to take huge leaps with Frank. That not all of a sudden he’s doing something that we wonder, 'Well, how did he get there?' Kind of earn it right in front of the folks that care about him."

"I know that we lean really heavily into things that are tactically proficient. He is not a guy with superpowers. He’s just highly trained. And I think it’s been so much fun to incorporate Colton Hill, Green Beret, Nick Koumalatsos, Marine Raider, Cody Alford," Bernthal continued. "These guys are just key in designing every bit of gear that Frank utilises, and that’s been really cool to just involve the special forces community."

Some new TV spots and a Chinese poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have also been released today. The footage includes more of Spidey's battle with The Hulk, web-swinging action, and Peter commenting on what he does if he needs to pee while in the suit.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.