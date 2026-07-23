SDCC: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Web-Swinging Extended Clip, Second Avengers: Doomsday Latverian Witch Revealed

SDCC: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Web-Swinging Extended Clip, Second Avengers: Doomsday Latverian Witch Revealed

We have some big updates from Comic-Con, including an extended Spider-Man: Brand New Day clip, a second Latverian Witch from Avengers: Doomsday, and Mick Giacchino's VisionQuest score.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2026 02:07 PM EST

With this year's San Diego Comic-Con in full swing, it's shaping up to be a busy weekend here on ComicBookMovie.com. As we write this, composer Michael Giacchino has just wrapped up the "Anatomy of a Superhero Movie" panel, and he brought some goodies with him.

For starters, Giacchino revealed an extended clip from Spider-Man: Brand New Day featuring Tom Holland's Peter Parker swinging through New York City.

This classic web-swinging action was absent from the previous trilogy right up until the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. We also get a closer look at some of the highly touted POV shots, and follow Spidey through the city as he swings into the midst of a tank chase. 

Giacchino's music plays throughout, and he returns to the franchise after previously scoring Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home.

Michael's son, Mick, was also at the panel to discuss his work on Disney+'s upcoming VisionQuest TV series. The conclusion to the WandaVision trilogy premieres on October 14, and the show's theme has now been revealed in full. 

We're expecting Marvel Studios to drop a trailer for the Agatha All Along follow-up on Saturday, though that hinges on what Kevin Feige plans to showcase in Hall H. 

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday display on the show floor has been updated, switching out the Latverian Magician wearing green for another clad in yellow. 

We've already shared our theories for who could be under that first mask, and any one of them could be beneath this one, too. Marvel Studios is clearly teasing something here, and we can't help but wonder whether their identities will be revealed on Saturday.

After all, bringing Doctor Doom out, only to unmask him as Robert Downey Jr., stole the show in San Diego two years ago, and the same would be true here if, say, Elizabeth Olsen is one of these mysterious witches. As of now, we won't know how much of a spoiler unmasking them would be for Avengers: Doomsday.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/23/2026, 2:39 PM
Good time to be a Spider-Man fan.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/23/2026, 2:46 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

Better than 2018?

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TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/23/2026, 2:42 PM
Under normal circumstances, I'd have held my fingers crossed for this being a faithful adaptation of Rabum Alal's Black Swans and / or the Black Priests. At this point, I'll count my blessings if this is just a mere Doombot named Lucia as a simple easter egg.

At least we have less than a week to go for Spidey, so that's something.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 7/23/2026, 2:49 PM
God i have goosebumps
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/23/2026, 2:49 PM
Infinity Witches

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