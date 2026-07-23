SDCC: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Web-Swinging Extended Clip, Second Avengers: Doomsday Latverian Witch Revealed

With this year's San Diego Comic-Con in full swing, it's shaping up to be a busy weekend here on ComicBookMovie.com. As we write this, composer Michael Giacchino has just wrapped up the "Anatomy of a Superhero Movie" panel, and he brought some goodies with him.

For starters, Giacchino revealed an extended clip from Spider-Man: Brand New Day featuring Tom Holland's Peter Parker swinging through New York City.

This classic web-swinging action was absent from the previous trilogy right up until the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. We also get a closer look at some of the highly touted POV shots, and follow Spidey through the city as he swings into the midst of a tank chase.

Giacchino's music plays throughout, and he returns to the franchise after previously scoring Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home.

New Spider-Man Brand New Day scene revealed at San Diego Comic-Con! pic.twitter.com/6UlQF0zwi2 — Erik Voss LIVE @ SDCC 26 (@eavoss) July 23, 2026

Michael's son, Mick, was also at the panel to discuss his work on Disney+'s upcoming VisionQuest TV series. The conclusion to the WandaVision trilogy premieres on October 14, and the show's theme has now been revealed in full.

We're expecting Marvel Studios to drop a trailer for the Agatha All Along follow-up on Saturday, though that hinges on what Kevin Feige plans to showcase in Hall H.

Official original theme of Marvel’s VISION QUEST, composed by Mick Giacchino, revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. pic.twitter.com/UL47eS6wyI — Erik Voss LIVE @ SDCC 26 (@eavoss) July 23, 2026

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday display on the show floor has been updated, switching out the Latverian Magician wearing green for another clad in yellow.

We've already shared our theories for who could be under that first mask, and any one of them could be beneath this one, too. Marvel Studios is clearly teasing something here, and we can't help but wonder whether their identities will be revealed on Saturday.

After all, bringing Doctor Doom out, only to unmask him as Robert Downey Jr., stole the show in San Diego two years ago, and the same would be true here if, say, Elizabeth Olsen is one of these mysterious witches. As of now, we won't know how much of a spoiler unmasking them would be for Avengers: Doomsday.