Blade Runner 2099 Trailer Finds Hunter Schafer In A Los Angeles Ruled By Replicants

Blade Runner 2099 Trailer Finds Hunter Schafer In A Los Angeles Ruled By Replicants

Prime Video has released the first trailer for Blade Runner 2099, the small-screen follow-up to the movies that follows Hunter Schafer's Blade Runner in an LA that's been conquered by Replicants.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2026 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

As we first revealed on SFFGazette.com, the first trailer for Blade Runner 2099 has been released, along with confirmation that the series will debut on Prime Video on November 25.

The visually impressive sneak peek looks like a cross between Sir Ridley Scott's classic Blade Runner and Denis Villeneuve's neon-drenched Blade Runner 2049. Set 50 years after the latter, the series picks up in the aftermath of a war between humans and replicants...that humanity lost.

The trailer is light on story details (you'll find more of those here), though we do get a standout scene with Hunter Schafer's Blade Runner getting her head bashed in before waking up to an interrogation from Michelle Yeoh's Repicant. Amazon has given the show a big budget feel, but will the long-running sci-fi franchise finally find mainstream appeal?

This is one of many iconic franchises that Amazon is rebooting, as it was recently announced that Robocop is also on the way to the company's streaming platform. 

In Los Angeles 2099, Olwen, a veteran Blade Runner days from dying, partners with a mysterious new recruit, Cora, to investigate a widening conspiracy that stretches back to the city’s darkest original sins

Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy) are series regulars alongside stars Michelle Yeoh (Wicked) and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria).

Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II), Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell), Johnny Harris (A Gentleman in Moscow), Amy Lennox (Only Child), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon), Tom Burke (Furiosa), and Maurizio Lombardi (Ripley) are recurring guest stars.

Silka Luisa serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Ridley Scott, Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon's President of Television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Tom Spezialy, Richard Sharkey, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, and Isa Dick Hackett.

Jonathan van Tulleken (Shogun) is an executive producer and directed the first two episodes of the limited series Blade Runner 2099. Steven Johnson is Co-EP.

"I am so excited for people to see it," Luisa told Entertainment Weekly. "There is so much legacy with Blade Runner. Every person who touched the show in any way is a huge fan. Everyone was very well aware of the weight of what we were doing, and we did it with great care. And when you’re taking on something like this, you’re very thoughtful and deliberate about each step."

"That is why it has taken so long, because we wanted to make sure we got it right," the showrunner continued. "We stayed very true to the noir principles of Blade Runner. And there’s a mystery at the heart of the show that looks both forwards and backwards in terms of mythology that fans are gonna be very excited about."

Watch the Blade Runner 2099 trailer in the player below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/24/2026, 4:12 PM
Schafer? I hardly know her!
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/24/2026, 4:15 PM
RIP Chuck Russell, director of The Mask. Spoke to him last month, and he was a lovely man.

Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/24/2026, 4:16 PM
It looks cheap and overly polished all at the same time
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/24/2026, 4:20 PM
They couldn't even get the music right.
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 7/24/2026, 4:33 PM
User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/24/2026, 4:34 PM
What a piece of derivative dogshit. I am so goddamn sick of this look and feel while shoehorning a chick into it.

Get [frick]ed. For the sake of illustration: here is a comic book movie featuring a cute/clever/snarky/smart/independent woman created out of whole [frick]ing cloth and it is [frick]ing fantastic.

?si=oWWdygcYK3OLYMmW
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/24/2026, 4:35 PM
Barf
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/24/2026, 4:37 PM
The one person I expected to have first comment isn’t even here yet?!

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2026, 4:38 PM
That seems interesting and could be enjoyable imo thus I’ll definitely give it a shot though need to watch the first 2 films before this…

Gives me Altered Carbon vibes which I guess makes sense since Blade Runner inspired it!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/24/2026, 4:42 PM
After how good 2049 was, I'm looking forward to it.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/24/2026, 4:47 PM
This looks trash

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/24/2026, 4:54 PM
I have to say, I'm surprised by most of the comments here. The Production design, the score, everything about this, screams Blade Runner. The comics, even one of the novels (Eye and Talon) had female protagonists, so this isn't anything new. I think it's a really good trailer and has me looking forward to the show. Fingers crossed that proves itself worthy.

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