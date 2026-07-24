Extraction 3 Kickstarts Production With First Look At Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba & Sam Hargrave On Set

Extraction 3 Kickstarts Production With First Look At Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba & Sam Hargrave On Set

Extraction 3 has officially started production and we have a first look at Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, and director Sam Hargrave getting ready to serve us another heavy dose of mayhem.

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 24, 2026 10:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Netflix

Tyler Rake is back!

Netflix has officially announced the start of production on Extraction 3, the third chapter in their blockbuster action franchise. To commence filming, they shared a first look at the return of Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Doomsday; Thor: Love and Thunder) alongside director Sam Hargrave (Extraction; Extraction 2) and co-star Idris Elba (Masters of the Universe; Hijack).

In addition to Hemsworth and Elba, returning cast members include Golshifteh Farahani ("Nik Khan") and Olga Kurylenko ("Mia").

Sam Hargrave returns to direct the threequel, working from a screenplay by David Weil (Hunters; Citadel). Hemsworth and Hargrave are also attached as producers, alongside Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, Ari Costa, Benjamin Grayson, Patrick Newall, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

While an official release date hasn't been set yet, Hargrave previously stated that they are aiming for a 2027 launch.

Upon its 2020 release, the first Extraction recorded over 99 million viewers within its first four weeks, becoming the most-watched original film in Netflix's history at the time. Extraction 2 followed suit, racking up over 129.3 million views in its first 66 days to also become one of the streamer's Top 10 most popular films ever.

The immense success of the films has spawned a shared universe, with Netflix announcing both a spin-off film and a television series last year.

The TV series, titled Mercenary: An Extraction Series, wrapped filming earlier this year and boasts a star-studded cast featuring Omar Sy, Boyd Holbrook, Natalie Dormer, May Calamawy, Waleed Zuaiter, Ed Speleers, Ross McCall, Pip Torrens, Emma Appleton, Sacha Dhawan, and Aaron Heffernan. The synopsis reads, "A mercenary embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hostages held in Libya, and finds himself trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers."

The spin-off film, Tygo, will be set in South Korea. Lee Sang-yong is directing, with a screenplay by Cha Woo-jin. The cast will feature Don Lee, Lee Jin-wook, and Lalisa Manobal. As for the plot, it will follow "Tygo, a former child-soldier turned mercenary who goes on a revenge mission through Korea's criminal underworld."

With production firmly underway, we'd imagine it'll last through the rest of the Summer, presumably clearing up the Fall for Hemsworth to shoot Avengers: Secret Wars, if principal photography begins on time.  

Check out the first look at Extraction 3 below:

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 7/24/2026, 10:32 PM
Starting another fight before he ends another...
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/24/2026, 10:33 PM
The first two were pretty insane action flicks

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