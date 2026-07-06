STRANGER THINGS Announces An Official Companion Book And It's A Perfect Excuse To Check Out The Comics

STRANGER THINGS Announces An Official Companion Book And It's A Perfect Excuse To Check Out The Comics

Stranger Things is heading back to print with an official companion book spanning all five seasons. For comic readers, Hawkins has been living on the page at Dark Horse for years already.

News
By NateBest - Jul 06, 2026 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Stranger Things
Source: SFFGazette.com

Stranger Things may have taken its final bow on Netflix at New Year's, but the franchise keeps finding ways back onto our shelves. The latest is an official companion book, announced through Netflix's Tudum, billed as the definitive story behind the show's entire five-season run.

The package sounds built for the devoted. A foreword from the Duffer Brothers, behind-the-scenes material and concept art spanning the decade, and the fun part: hidden codes tucked through the pages that unlock bonus content.

It's set to be a Target exclusive in the US. Given that the finale handed Netflix its biggest New Year's Day of viewing ever while pulling $25 million in theaters on the side, the appetite is very much still there.

But some of you regular CBM users already know this: Hawkins never needed a companion book to live on the page. Dark Horse Comics has been building a Stranger Things print universe since 2018, and it's deeper than casual fans realize.

The line opened with The Other Side, a four-issue miniseries from writer Jody Houser and artist Stefano Martino that finally showed us Will Byers' Season 1 ordeal from INSIDE the Upside Down. Houser stuck around for SIX and Into the Fire, which dug into the other numbered children of Hawkins Lab, the test subjects the show only ever hinted at. Greg Pak's graphic novel Zombie Boys gave the boys a lighter post-Season 1 adventure, while Kamchatka followed the Soviet side of the story in the run-up to Season 4.

There's even a Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons crossover, The Rise of Hellfire, which is a personal favorite of mine, that traces how the Hellfire Club got its name.

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire

Every one of those stories is still easy to track down in trade paperback, too.

For a show built on 80s nerd culture (D&D campaigns, arcade cabinets, and comic-shop kids), ending up as a comic book universe feels exactly right.

So while the companion book will get the headlines (and those hidden codes will get the Reddit threads), the deeper cut for print-loving fans has been sitting in comic shops all along. If the book sends new readers toward the back-issue bins, everybody wins.

Have you read the Dark Horse line, and if so, which series is the essential one? Does a making-of book with unlockable extras earn a spot on your shelf next to the comics? Share your thoughts below!

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ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
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supermanrex
supermanrex - 7/6/2026, 9:25 AM
miss this show already. i hope they do another. they left the door open.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/6/2026, 10:29 AM
The 4K box set comes out July 28th. I got mine pre-ordered

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