Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Animated Prequel Hits Netflix

Stranger Things wrapped its fifth and final season last December, but fans can now return to Hawkins to reunite with Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Will, Max, Hopper, and the others in a new animated series set between the events of seasons 2 and 3.

Tales from '85 is now streaming on Netflix, and the first reviews have landed. Though quite a few critics seem to have enjoyed the show overall, even the more positive reviews do highlight some issues.

The animation receives high praise (Odessa A’zion's new character, Nikki Baxter, is also said to be a standout), but many reviews mention that Tales From '85 is cynical and uninspired, and several critics seem to feel that the show exists for the sole reason of milking as much content as possible from this franchise.

Even so, the series is currently sitting at an impressive 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. This is based on just 10 reviews, however, so we could see that score fluctuate over the next couple of days.

Have a read through the reviews at the links below, and we'll continue to update as more come in. Have you watched any of Stranger Things: Tales from '85 yet? If so, what did you think?

“As a stand-alone story with twists aplenty, it’s a witty, vibrant hoot.”



The Hawkins gang is up against a new supernatural threat in animated series Stranger Things: Tales from ’85.



Read the Empire review:https://t.co/C8l5rkgXat pic.twitter.com/K1Krs0gCId — Empire (@empiremagazine) April 23, 2026

‘Stranger Things’ Animated Spinoff ‘Tales From ’85’ Is a Depressing, Cynical Retread: TV Reviewhttps://t.co/zHMJ68UW4i — Edward Cowling (@gnilwoce) April 23, 2026

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 is enjoyable, but can a show famous for indulgent nostalgia get away with having nostalgia for itself? Here's our review. https://t.co/hLNbKisej4 — /Film (@slashfilm) April 23, 2026

‘Stranger Things: Tales from ’85’ Review: Netflix’s Animated Spinoff Is Not the Franchise’s Way Forward https://t.co/cOVxaXhd3a — IndieWire (@IndieWire) April 23, 2026

Set between Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3, new animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales From '85 has landed on Netflix, but it doesn't quite live up to its predecessor 📺



Read our full 3/5⭐ review below ⬇️https://t.co/PgNR4iHds9 pic.twitter.com/BMuif7Oiuy — Total Film (@totalfilm) April 23, 2026

'Stranger Things: Tales From '85' Review: Odessa A'zion Is the Rare Bright Spot in Netflix's Dull and Unambitious Animated Spinoff https://t.co/S0Tcyi1Mst — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 23, 2026

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is a feast for the eyes, but the plot-centric storyline isn’t as vibrant or compelling as the animation visuals.



Our review: https://t.co/feCbxpwFiY pic.twitter.com/ar9sKwVfsD — IGN (@IGN) April 23, 2026

'Stranger Things: Tales From '85' review: This baffling prequel won't cure the Season 5 hatred https://t.co/XDg5JpUVqt — Mashable (@mashable) April 23, 2026

Netflix's new Stranger Things show is the best it's been in nearly a decade https://t.co/OFW58ThBoy pic.twitter.com/oj8l6DgmVY — Polygon (@Polygon) April 23, 2026

attention nerds! SNEAK PEEK: the first six minutes of Tales From '85 are here! pic.twitter.com/FIM3j2Q49S — stranger things (@Stranger_Things) April 21, 2026

Producing alongside Robles are Matt and Ross Duffer, Hilary Leavitt via Upside Down Pictures, Shawn Levy via 21 Laps, and Dan Cohen.

The main show's cast will not return to voice their respective characters, with Brooklyn Davey Norstedt taking over as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper, Jeremy Jordan as Steve, as well as Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, an epic new animated series.