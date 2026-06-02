Onslaught Trailer: Adria Arjona Faces Relentless Super Soldiers In First Look At Adam Wingard's New Movie

Onslaught Trailer: Adria Arjona Faces Relentless Super Soldiers In First Look At Adam Wingard's New Movie

The first trailer for The Guest and Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard's latest movie, Onslaught, has been released online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 02, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Following yesterday's poster reveal, A24 has released the explosive first trailer for Adam Wingard's latest movie, Onslaught, which is currently playing in theatres ahead of Backrooms.

The action horror movie is set to hit theatres on Friday, September 4, and stars Adria Arjona (Andor, Hitman, Man of Tomorrow) as a former army sniper living in a desert trailer park, who must fight to protect her young daughter when a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers is unleashed.

The teaser doesn't reveal much about these murder machines, but they all have distinctive appearances, and it looks like they are very efficient at their job!

At one point in the action-packed trailer, Rebecca Hall's villainous (you can tell from the accent) government agent describes the warriors as the "human equivalent of a heat-seeking missile. The perfect soldier.”

“We set out to create an ideal combatant to be deployed against the domestic populace. These men are conditioned to kill until they are stopped.”

Wingard re-teams with his frequent collaborator Simon Barrett, with whom he previously worked on You’re Next and The Guest. They also co-wrote the script.

There's been speculation that this might be a backdoor sequel to Wingard's The Guest, which is a definite possibility. For one, Dan Stevens is part of the cast, though conspicuously absent from the trailer.

Check out the Onslaught trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose in the desert, a badass Army sniper must unleash hell to protect her young daughter.

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside A24, and Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Wingard and manager Jeremy Platt also produce, via their new shingle Breakaway Civilization, along with Barrett.

Onslaught also stars Dan Stevens (The Guest, Cuckoo, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), Michael Biehn (Aliens, The Terminator), Rebecca Hall (The Night House, Godzilla vs. Kong), Eric Wareheim (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), Reginald VelJohnson (Die Hard), and UFC champion Alex Pereira, who reportedly plays an unstoppable.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Irregular
Irregular - 6/2/2026, 3:50 PM
Looks pretty damn good. B movie action good.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/2/2026, 3:51 PM
User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 6/2/2026, 3:54 PM
Dan Stevens' absence from the trailer is due to his reprising his role as David. He's also part of an experiment in The Guest.

Perhaps the former sniper with powers, played by Adria Arjona, was a member of the same unit as David during the war, and the origin of her powers dates back to the time of the Marine experiments.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2026, 4:05 PM
@Repian - you hear him in the trailer…

He seems to have a German accent so he’s likely not playing David.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 6/2/2026, 4:00 PM
LMAO, ZERO and I mean Z E R O chance a 95 lb woman, or any woman on this planet beats Alex Pereria in a fight, a gun fight, a beer chugging fight, a pie eating contest. Anything.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/2/2026, 4:10 PM
@IronMan616 - not even if that woman have fighting experience as what trailer shows knows how to fight doesn’t matter how much your opponent weighs how big they are you find there weaknes you can beat them
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/2/2026, 4:09 PM
Lokks fun should have had nother [frick]er part sandisk jackson he says I best in movies
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2026, 4:11 PM
That looks fun imo!!.

I like the design of the super soldiers , especially the white dots in their eyes.

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