Onslaught Trailer: Adria Arjona Faces Relentless Super Soldiers In First Look At Adam Wingard's New Movie

Following yesterday's poster reveal, A24 has released the explosive first trailer for Adam Wingard's latest movie, Onslaught, which is currently playing in theatres ahead of Backrooms.

The action horror movie is set to hit theatres on Friday, September 4, and stars Adria Arjona (Andor, Hitman, Man of Tomorrow) as a former army sniper living in a desert trailer park, who must fight to protect her young daughter when a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers is unleashed.

The teaser doesn't reveal much about these murder machines, but they all have distinctive appearances, and it looks like they are very efficient at their job!

At one point in the action-packed trailer, Rebecca Hall's villainous (you can tell from the accent) government agent describes the warriors as the "human equivalent of a heat-seeking missile. The perfect soldier.”

“We set out to create an ideal combatant to be deployed against the domestic populace. These men are conditioned to kill until they are stopped.”

Wingard re-teams with his frequent collaborator Simon Barrett, with whom he previously worked on You’re Next and The Guest. They also co-wrote the script.

There's been speculation that this might be a backdoor sequel to Wingard's The Guest, which is a definite possibility. For one, Dan Stevens is part of the cast, though conspicuously absent from the trailer.

Check out the Onslaught trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

They made a new kind of weapon. And they’re testing it on us.



Buckle up for Adam Wingard’s super soldier slasher ONSLAUGHT, starring Adria Arjona, Alex Pereira, Dan Stevens, and more. In theaters Sept 4. pic.twitter.com/GWiLWsfwjc — A24 (@A24) June 2, 2026

When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose in the desert, a badass Army sniper must unleash hell to protect her young daughter.

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside A24, and Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Wingard and manager Jeremy Platt also produce, via their new shingle Breakaway Civilization, along with Barrett.

Onslaught also stars Dan Stevens (The Guest, Cuckoo, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), Michael Biehn (Aliens, The Terminator), Rebecca Hall (The Night House, Godzilla vs. Kong), Eric Wareheim (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), Reginald VelJohnson (Die Hard), and UFC champion Alex Pereira, who reportedly plays an unstoppable.