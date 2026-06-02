Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Released; Tom Holland Recalls Asking To Change A Scene He "Wasn't Feeling"

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Released; Tom Holland Recalls Asking To Change A Scene He &quot;Wasn't Feeling&quot;

Prime Video and Fandango have shared a new poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, featuring Spidey (Tom Holland) watching the run rise on a... brand-new day.

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 02, 2026 01:06 PM EST

Amazon Prime and Fandango have announced early screenings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 29, with a new comic book-style poster featuring the wall-crawler looking over the New York City skyline. The artwork also includes nods to The Punisher and Scorpion.

During a recent appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast (via EW), star Tom Holland revealed that he approached director Destin Daniel Cretton to admit that he "wasn't feeling" a certain scene he was filming with co-star and IRL fiancée Zendaya.

"We're doing her coverage — and I would never ever dream of saying this to an actress that I wasn't with," Holland began, "so I said, 'Do you think that this scene is working?' And she was like, 'No. I don't think the scene is working at all.'"

Holland says he brought his concerns to Cretton, and was very glad to find out that he "calmly" agreed.

"'Hey, man, listen, I know we've been shooting for hours and I hate to tell you this, but I just, I don't think that this scene is working. Z and I— what we're supposed to feel, we're not feeling it in the moment.' He said to the crew, 'Everyone can go home and we're gonna sit down and rewrite this scene."

Holland said that they reshot the scene the next day, adding, "I'm so glad that we did because it sings in the movie."

A new trailer for Brand New Day has been classified and should be with us fairly soon.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/2/2026, 1:46 PM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day the Biggest Movie of the Century.


User Comment Image
kider2
kider2 - 6/2/2026, 1:48 PM
@OneMoreTime - "Biggest Movie of the Century." 😂😂😂😂😂
TantricBoogie
TantricBoogie - 6/2/2026, 1:59 PM
Spidey vs hulk Is an odd matchup
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/2/2026, 2:03 PM
This movie seems random af but so was NWH so I'm not going to stress it.

Supergirl tickets on sale tomorrow 11:40. There's going to be early access in IMAX. I'm mad there won't be any Dolby Cinema showings during the two week window because of all these damn movies coming out at once.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/2/2026, 2:34 PM
@bobevanz - The BIG Difference between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Brand-New Day are.....

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the Multiverse Saga.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Street Level and Nothing to do with Multiverse.

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kallel
kallel - 6/2/2026, 2:22 PM
i dont get the, "brand new day title". does that mean there will now be 8 days a week? if so, will the "brand new day" be added to the weekend or weekday? and what will it be called? all the days are named after asgardians and celestials. i think the brand new day should be called," Rupert"
Gary8264
Gary8264 - 6/2/2026, 2:35 PM
Spider-Man and Hulk have had some great crossovers over the years in comics. If they can capture some of that magic on the screen, then this should be an excellent movie.
Crossovers:
Amazing Spider-Man 119-120. (1973)
Marvel Team-Up 27 (1974)
Amazing Spider-Man 381-382 (1983)
Web Of Spider-Man 7 (1985)
Web Of Spider-Man 69-70 (1985
Peter Parker: Spider-Man 14 (2000)
Sad, I don't now, but once had all these.

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