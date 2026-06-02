Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Released; Tom Holland Recalls Asking To Change A Scene He "Wasn't Feeling"

Amazon Prime and Fandango have announced early screenings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 29, with a new comic book-style poster featuring the wall-crawler looking over the New York City skyline. The artwork also includes nods to The Punisher and Scorpion.

During a recent appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast (via EW), star Tom Holland revealed that he approached director Destin Daniel Cretton to admit that he "wasn't feeling" a certain scene he was filming with co-star and IRL fiancée Zendaya.

"We're doing her coverage — and I would never ever dream of saying this to an actress that I wasn't with," Holland began, "so I said, 'Do you think that this scene is working?' And she was like, 'No. I don't think the scene is working at all.'"

Holland says he brought his concerns to Cretton, and was very glad to find out that he "calmly" agreed.

"'Hey, man, listen, I know we've been shooting for hours and I hate to tell you this, but I just, I don't think that this scene is working. Z and I— what we're supposed to feel, we're not feeling it in the moment.' He said to the crew, 'Everyone can go home and we're gonna sit down and rewrite this scene."

Holland said that they reshot the scene the next day, adding, "I'm so glad that we did because it sings in the movie."

A new trailer for Brand New Day has been classified and should be with us fairly soon.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.