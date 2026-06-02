Supergirl Character Posters Reveal New Look At Lobo, Krem Of The Yellow Hills, And More

Supergirl Character Posters Reveal New Look At Lobo, Krem Of The Yellow Hills, And More

A new set of character posters for Supergirl has just dropped, putting the spotlight on the movie's lead characters, including new additions to the DCU like Lobo and Krem of the Yellow Hills.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 02, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Five new Supergirl character posters have been released, spotlighting the Woman of Tomorrow, Lobo, Krypto, Ruthye, and Krem of the Yellow Hills. They're each visually striking and come as the final promotional push for the movie begins taking shape.

DC Studios has a little over three weeks to get fans even more excited about the second DCU movie, and tickets are expected to go on sale later this week. Chances are we'll get another set of exhibitor-exclusive posters then, along with a final trailer and featurettes. 

Early box office projections for Supergirl point to it opening somewhere in the same ballpark as 2023's The Marvels. That was considered a box office flop, but it almost certainly had a much bigger budget than the Maid of Might's movie, which didn't require extensive reshoots, for starters. 

The biggest hurdle for Supergirl will be Toy Story 5. The Pixar sequel opens the weekend before the DC Studios movie, and is expected to break records that should ensure it remains #1 during its second weekend in theaters. That means Supergirl will open at #2.

Perhaps the biggest misstep with these character posters is not including one for David Corenswet's Superman. The actor has been heavily featured in recent promos, and despite having a relatively small role, highlighting the Man of Steel could boost interest. 

"Maybe I'm not supposed to say this, but almost the entire movie happens offworld," director Craig Gillespie previously said of how Supergirl differs from past DC movies. "They're away from Metropolis, so that was both amazing and daunting because we had to create a whole universe. There are five languages in this film."

Turning to Kara Zor-El actress Milly Alcock, he added, "You had to learn multiple languages that don't exist. She had incredibly emotional scenes to do in different languages, in fake languages, which were, again, to your talent - to be able to emote like that in a language that doesn't exist. And then pages of intense scenes with her parents, not to give too much away, that was amazing."

"So five worlds, five different languages, probably 50-60 different aliens to come along in this thing," the filmmaker concluded. 

Check out these new Supergirl character posters below. 

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Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/2/2026, 1:16 PM
MOT has stolen this movie's thunder over on twitter / X 😅.

Its a shame both movies will be ass.👀
TantricBoogie
TantricBoogie - 6/2/2026, 1:21 PM
@SenorTwats - and conceptually, on principle, i dig gunn's whole ethos; kindness is punk, kumbaya and all. Yet somehow his approach rubs me worse than say, Zack.S
I need some soul searching
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/2/2026, 1:41 PM
@TantricBoogie - It's not just you. Most people can't put their finger on why Superman 2025 doesn't sit right with them. But it should be obvious.

It's the Jor-El thing.

At its core, the Superman story is a Messiah typology. He was sent to Earth by his heavenly father to save humanity; to be a shining example and to inspire others to greatness. For all of Snyder's flaws, he understood that core element of the character.

Making Jor-El a selfish, misogynistic, racial supremacist is not just a minor tweak to the lore. It's a fundamental upheaval of what Superman represents. Corenswet's Clark is not a messianic figure with the weight of all humanity resting on his shoulders. He's just a guy trying to make up for the sins of his racist ancestors. Intentional or not, it feels more like a white guilt analogy. And it's just not as interesting as what Siegel and Shuster came up with in the 1930s.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/2/2026, 1:18 PM
Can't wait to watch all the Lobo scenes on YouTube.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/2/2026, 1:32 PM
This movie will fail just like ALL of GUNNS DC. It'll have a $10 Million Dot opening weekend & Gunn Shills will blame He-Man, Spiderman & The Spurs 😂 Peacemaker 700 thousand Views, Creature Commandos 500 YouTube streams, Gunns Superman LOST $40 Million & sold less than HALF as many tickets as Man Of Steel.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/2/2026, 1:37 PM
Wasn't Superman 2025 about KRYPTO...& Supergirl is about...wait for it.....KRYPTO!!!!! 😂 Can't make this shit up..,it's like he gets his script & treatment fromCHATGPT!😆
micvalpro
micvalpro - 6/2/2026, 2:20 PM
God these posters are the worse. They look like theyre just made to throw on stuff you find at target like notebook folders or some shit.

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