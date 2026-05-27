Supergirl Final Runtime Revealed As Hot Toys Unveils Kara Zor-El And Lobo Action Figures

It's been confirmed that Supergirl "Fan First Screenings" will take place on July 24, and with that, we have a confirmed final runtime for the second DC Studios movie.

At 1 hour and 48 minutes, it's quite a bit shorter than last summer's Superman, which was 2 hours and 9 minutes. Filmmaker Craig Gillespie has a lot to squeeze in, including Kara Zor-El's origin story, her team-up with Ruthye Marye Knoll and Lobo, and a sure-to-be-heated battle with Krem of the Yellow Hills.

We've suspected for a while now that very little of Tom King and Bilquis Evely's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book would make it into the movie, though that's the norm for any adaptation. If we were going to get a more direct adaptation of the series, it would've been better suited to TV.

In related news, Hot Toys has fully revealed its Supergirl action figures based on the likenesses of Milly Alcock's Maid of Might and Jason Momoa's Lobo. The latter 1/6th-scale figure offers our best look yet at the Scourge o' the Cosmos's DCU design, and is very much in line with the comics.

As for Supergirl, there are no major surprises as the costume has already been showcased in trailers and posters for the movie. Still, for those of you who picked up Hot Toys' Superman figure last year, it's fair to say Kara and Kal-El will look incredible together.

It was recently confirmed that Alcock's Supergirl will return next summer in Man of Tomorrow, following her Superman cameo and a shadowy role in Peacemaker Season 2. DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran recently promised, "[Supergirl is] a major part of what we’re doing."

Check out these new Supergirl Hot Toys figures in the Instagram galleries below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.